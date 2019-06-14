Topeka police said they arrested a woman Thursday in connection with a shooting committed earlier that day.

Shawnee County Jail records indicated Kathalena Jean Rowzer, 23, was being held without bond Friday morning in connection with aggravated battery, a felony.

Police Lt. Robbie Simmons said officers were called about 4 p.m. Thursday to 1611 S.E. 29th on a report of a fight and a possible shooting, and they arrived to learn both people involved had left in vehicles. That address is the site of a Gas N Shop convenience store.

Daven Eufemio Runyan, 23, arrived soon afterward at a local hospital with a gunshot wound that wasn't life-threatening, Simmons said.

He said police determined Runyan had been shot at 1611 S.E. 29th and was acquainted with the woman who shot him.

Police then located and arrested Rowzer about 6:10 p.m., Simmons said.