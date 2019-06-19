Staff reports

Wednesday

Jun 19, 2019 at 8:13 AM


Grain markets

Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.36; Corn $4.27; Milo $3.87; Soybeans $7.97

PCP prices: Wheat $4.43; Corn $4.45; Milo/cwt. $7.12; Soybeans $8.35

Scoular: Wheat $4.41; Corn $4.44; Milo $4.14; Soybeans $8.44