ATCHISON — The Salina Pestinger Falcons began the Benedictine Tournament with a pair of wins Friday at Olsen Stadium.

Salina opened with a 10-2 victory over Complete Game Yankees, then followed that with a 13-4 victory over the Bullets.

A pair of five-run innings was the difference for the Falcons in the opener. They trailed 1-0 before scoring five runs in the third, then added another five in the sixth to put the game out of reach.

Hunter Whittecar had a three-hit game and drove in two runs for Salina, and was also the winning pitcher while allowing one run over four innings. Jovan Suarez went 2 for 2 with two RBIS, with Jason Duong and Cason Long adding two hits each.

Salina sent 11 men to the plate and scored six runs in the first inning against the Bullets. The Falcons were up 8-4 before adding another five runs in the sixth inning.

Joshua Weiser had three hits, drove in three runs and scored twice for Salina in the second contest. Jonas Baughman also drove in three runs, Cason Long had two hits and scored twice, and Zach Isaacson had a hit, walked twice and scored two runs.

Suarez didn’t get the start, but threw 5.1 innings of relief and earned the win.

The Falcons will finish the tournament with two games today, facing Lawrence Free State at 10:30 a.m. and wrapping up with a 3:30 p.m. contest against the Gold Glove Knights.