Miguel Armando Chinchilla-Albeno, 110 W Bigger St, fail to report an injury, major damage accident, $75 fines and fees; leave the scene of injury accident, $154 fines and fees

Kari Robyn Renee Dixon, 507 E 5th Ave, criminal use of a financial card, $164 fines and fees, 30 days jail, suspended for one year

Wyatt Matthew James Edwards, 1289 56th St, Wyoming, MI, fail to provide proof of liability insurance, $389 fines and fees, restitution ordered

James E Fox Jr, 313 W 17th Ave, theft, $424 fines and fees, sentenced to 30 days, probation 12 months, restitution ordered

William Earl Gardner, 313 W 7th Ave, battery, $189 fines and fees, 60 days jail, suspended for one year

Hugh Dale Harding, 708 Columbia Drive, DUI, $949 fines and fees, sentenced to 30 days, probation six months, must serve 48 hours RCDC, must complete alcohol treatment, must attend DUI impact panel

Steven Michael Jennings, 201 W Avenue F, interference with law enforcement; knowingly obstruct, resist or oppose, $179 fines and fees, 10 days jail, suspended for 180 days

Philnile Anthony Johnson, 727 E 3rd Ave, domestic battery, $309 fines and fees, sentenced to 90 days, probation 12 months, must obtain batter's intervention assessment and follow recommendations

Jacob Wilson Logan III, 1800 S Severance St, theft, $309 fines and fees, sentenced to 30 days, probation 12 months, restitution ordered

Kinzie Lanae Melton, 322 W Avenue B, theft, $309 fines and fees, sentenced to 30 days, probation 12 months

Timothy Page Patterson, 1418 Cochran St, driving while license suspended/canceled/revoked, $189 fines and fees, 5 days jail, suspended for 90 days; fail to provide proof of liability insurance, $300 fines and fees, half of fine will be remitted if current insurance provided to clerk within 30 days

Briana Renee Vincent, 228 E 12th Ave, reckless driving, $154 fines and fees, five days jail, suspended for 180 days