Sedgwick swept

by McPherson

McPHERSON — The Sedgwick Cardinals 18U baseball team dropped a pair of games to the McPherson Bullpups 18U team Monday night in McPherson.

Sedgwick fell 11-1 and 9-5. Both games were called after five innings.

In the first game, McPherson scored in every inning. Sedgwick scored a run in the top of the third inning.

Jared McCartney pitched five innings for the win, striking out six and walking two. Sedgwick was held to three hits.

Luke Dingman took the loss for Sedgwick. Justin Espisito had two hits.

Brandon Malm drove in three runs for McPherson. Hunter Alvord had two hits and two RBIs. Jaytin Gumm and Jakob Feil each had two hits with an RBI.

Sedgwick took a 4-0 lead early, but McPherson scored five runs in the bottom of the third inning and added two more runs in each of the next two innings.

Tucker Pelner pitched three innings of relief for McPherson for the win, striking out two.

Lance Hoffsommer took the loss for Sedgwick, striking out three. Hoffsommer also had three hits with an RBI. Mason Lacey drove in two runs.

Gumm drove in two runs for McPherson. Feil went two for three with an RBI.

McPherson is 10-4. Sedgwick is 7-5 and hosts Haven Wednesday.

First game

Sedgwick;001;00;—1;3;0

McPherson;213;32;—11;15;1

Dingman (L), Tillman 3 and Espisito; McCartney (W) and Gumm.

Second game

Sedgwick;301;01;—5;6;0

McPherson;005;22;—9;10;1

Hoffsommer (L), Harjo 4, Huebert 5 and Espisito; Pearson, Pelnar (W) 3 and McCartney.

Wichita hosts

skating competition

WICHITA — The Wichita Skating Club has been named the host of the 2020 National Theatre On Ice sponsored by U.S. Figure Skating.

The competition will be June 24 to 27 at INTRUST Bank Arena.

According to the press release, “Theatre On Ice (TOI) is a form of competitive figure skating that combines the grace of figure skating with the excitement of theater and dance. Teams consist of between eight and 24 skaters. The programs are judged by U.S. Figure Skating judges and are evaluated on technical merit and presentation with emphasis on originality, costuming, artistry and musicality.”

“Skaters and their families were so impressed by our facilities when we hosted the sectional championships in Wichita last year,” Visit Wichita Executive Director of Sports Brian Hargrove said. “We are thrilled to host Theatre on Ice in Wichita as well. We will not only be able to showcase our hospitality once again but those in Wichita can benefit from seeing the competition live which is so unique to the Midwest.”

More information about the event is available at https://www.usfsa.org/programs?id=83959.