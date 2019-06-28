HAYSVILLE — The Newton Rebels faltered on offense and defense in a 12-2 loss to the Haysville Aviators Thursday in Sunflower Collegiate League play at Plagens-Carpenter Park.

The game was called after eight innings on the 10-run rule.

Newton was outhit 13-3 and had three errors to none for the Aviators.

Luke Hempel pitched a complete game for the Aviators, allowing two runs on three hits with four walks and eight strikeouts.

Tai Atkins lasted four innings for Newton, allowing two earned runs on eight hits with two walks and three strikeouts to take the loss. Ruben Portillo allowed one earned run on three hits in three innings with a walk and a strikeout. Jackson Oldham finished the game, allowing a run on two hits.

The Rebels gave up eight unearned runs.

The Aviators did most of its damage in the first and seventh innings, scoring five runs in each of the two frames.

Owen Stauffer went two for five for Haysville, driving in two runs. Senituli Taufahema also posted two RBIs. Robby Broseus and Sterling Spurling each had three hits for the Aviators with Spurling driving in a run. Livan Reinoso went two for five with an RBI.

Drew Healy went two for three for Newton with an RBI. Luke Royle also drove in a run.

Haysville is 14-6, 12-6 in league play. The Aviators lead the SCL East. Newton drops to 12-12, 8-11 in league play. The Rebels are 4.5 games behind Haysville.

The teams meet against at 7 p.m. today in Haysville. Newton hosts the Andale Warhawks at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Newton;020;000;00;—2;3;3

Haysville;500;100;51;—12;13;0

Atkins (L, 0-1), Portillo 5, Oldham 8 and Stone; Hempel (W, 1-0) and Reinoso. Time — 2:25.