A loss Friday afternoon cost the Salina Pestinger Falcons a chance to take Saturday off in the Kansas Grand Slam baseball tournament, but the host team has guaranteed itself a spot in the bracketed portion of the tournament.

Salina, the Grand Slam's defending champion, lost 8-6 in a Pool A contest to the Capital Mudcats out of Topeka in an afternoon contest at Matson Field. The Falcons bounced back, holding on for a 5-3 victory over the Topeka Scrappers in Friday's late game at Dean Evans Stadium, finishing 2-1 in pool play and taking second place in Pool A.

Salina will compete in the tournament's bracket quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Saturday at Evans Stadium against an opponent to be determined. The bracketed portion of the tournament is single-elimination, so that game is a must-win if the Falcons are to reach Sunday's semifinals.

"We've just got to come in focused and ready to play," said Salina outfielder Sheldon Perez, who had three hits and two RBIs in the win over the Scrappers. "We have to do what we do and play some baseball."

The top team in each pool receives a bye in the quarterfinals and an automatic spot in the semifinals. The Mudcats, 2-0 with one pool contest remaining, are guaranteed pool A champions, with the Scrappers finishing third.

All three Salina pool contests were decided by two runs or less. The Falcons won their tournament opener 1-0 against the Columbus (Neb.) Blues on Thursday night.

"It was a very tough pool so we feel pretty good coming out of it as the No. 2 seed," Salina coach Luke Curry said. "Our pitchers have done a great job of throwing strikes and letting the defense work behind them, and putting us in position to win a couple of games."

After two scoreless innings, the Falcons took a 3-0 lead against the Scrappers with a pair of timely two-out hits.

Cason Long had a two-run double down the left field line for the game's first runs in the third. Perez, batting at the top of the order, poked a two-out single into right to score Jovan Suarez in the fourth.

Topeka came back with single runs in the fourth and fifth. Hunter Hesseltine had a leadoff double and scored on Jordan Zahn's single for the Scrappers' first run, and Hesseltine had an RBI triple in the fifth to make it 3-2.

Salina got a run back in the top of the sixth and again it was Perez with the clutch hit. Jonas Baughman had a one-out double and courtesy runner Loren Vincent moved to third on Hunter Whittecar's bunt. The third single of the game for Perez, again with two outs, scored Vincent to make it 4-2.

"We've got guys coming through in the clutch when we need them to," Perez said. "Everybody's doing their job."

Brogen Richardson gave his team an insurance run in the top of the seventh. He led off the inning with a double, stole third and scored on an errant throw.

Topeka scored a run in the bottom of the seventh and had the bases loaded with one out. Perez threw one inning of relief and got the save when Richardson fielded a ground ball at short, stepped on second and threw to first for a double play and the game's final outs.

Vincent got the start and threw two scoreless innings. Suarez earned the win for the Falcons with four innings of relief.

"The guys did a great job of bouncing back in tonight's game," Curry said. "We made a lot of mistakes this afternoon but they did a nice job of coming back and getting a win after that."

The loss to the Mudcats was Salina's first in the Grand Slam tournament since 2017.

Both teams took advantage of early miscues, with the Falcons scoring two unearned runs in the top of the first and the Mudcats getting three unearned in the bottom of that inning.

Salina tied it up on a Zach Isaacson sacrifice fly in the third, but the Mudcats, whose first five runs all came with two outs, regained the lead for good with two runs in their half of the third.

The Falcons got a single run in the sixth to make it 6-4, but the teams traded two-run homers to close out the scoring. Shaun Gomez sent one over the fence in left to make it a four-run lead, before Richardson's two-out shot to left drove in the final runs.

Mudcats reliever Andrew Berckefeld threw the final 4.2 innings, giving up four hits and earning the win.