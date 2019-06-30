Friends University hosts CompTIA PenTest+ certification training

WICHITA – Friends University will offer a cybersecurity training course to IT professionals and businesses from Aug. 5 to 9.

The course will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and will equal 40 hours of training.

The CompTIA PenTest+ certification training will prepare attendees to take the CompTIA PenTest+ certification exam.

A CompTIA PenTest+ certified instructor who has extensive real-world experience will instruct attendees. The course will enable professionals to learn up-to-date penetration testing methodology, how to plan and scope a penetration test, how to conduct passive and active reconnaissance testing, how to exploit networks and systems during a penetration test, and more.

Hands-on live classroom instruction will take place in the state-of-the-art INTRUST Bank Cyber Security Laboratory at Friends University. This lab is one of three of its kind in a university setting in the United States, and it simulates cyber threats in a realistic environment.

For more information or to register for this course, please visit www.friends.edu/cyber-training or contact sean_cash@friends.edu.

Cunningham’s Hilltop Manor deficiency free

CUNNINGHAM – Hilltop Manor, a skilled nursing run by Americare, announced the facility was deemed deficiency-free during its recent survey by the Kansas Department of Aging and Disability Services.

The survey is conducted annually and is a comprehensive review of the facility’s entire operation.

“We have a top-notch team of caregivers here, and they are proud to be recognized for their great job,” stated Hilltop Manor Administrator Beth Towns. “Our recent resident and family satisfaction surveys confirmed our quality as well. Receiving a deficiency-free review from the state is no easy feat, but the staff was up to the challenge.

The survey examines all areas of quality, including but not limited to issues relating to resident care, dietary, activities, housekeeping, life safety, etc. Results are based on record and chart reviews, resident interviews, employee interviews, and on-site observations.

The 50-unit skilled nursing community at 403 South Valley Street in Cunningham is owned and operated by Americare, a Sikeston-based long-term care provider with 144 facilities throughout Missouri, Kansas, Tennessee and Mississippi.

The company’s newest addition will be a 65-unit skilled nursing facility currently under construction in Pratt.

Horizons recognized as one of Kansas’ top five practices

Horizons Mental Health Center has been recognized as a “Pinnacle Practice,” one of just five physician practices in Kansas to receive the distinction, which comes with a $12,000 award.

Horizons is one of 180 practices in the Kansas Practice Transformation Network (PTN), administered by the Kansas Healthcare Collaborative, which awarded the distinction.

PTNs are peer-based learning networks designed to mentor and assist practices in improvement in the broad areas.

KHC is the state lead for the Compass PTN, a regional network that is one of 29 PTNs nationwide. Together they are part of the Transforming Clinical Practice initiative (TCPi), a program of the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services aimed at:

• Promoting broad payment and practice reform in primary care and specialty care;

• Improving care coordination between providers of services and suppliers;

• Establishing community-based health teams to support chronic care management; and

• Promoting improved quality and reduced cost by developing a collaborative of institutions that support practice transformation.

A “Pinnacle Practice” is among the top 5 percent of enrolled practices based on reporting and phase progression as TCPi enters its fourth and final year.

Among other things, Pinnacle Practices have employed person and family engagement, encouraging the patient and their family to partner with the medical staff in their care.

Pinnacle Practices also have incorporated additional quality metrics and utilization metrics for national comparison and evaluation.

For more information, visit KHConline.org/PTN.

Kansas Leadership Center offering workshops for Spanish speakers

WICHITA – Later next month, the Kansas Leadership Center (KLC) will start offering one-day leadership training workshops for Spanish speakers across Kansas.

Avanzando Juntos, “Onward together,” is a program series designed to introduce the KLC framework of tested leadership behaviors and encourage Kansans to lead more confidently and get better results.

“From the stay at home mom to the local business owner, Avanzando Juntos introduces the principles of leadership that promote leadership as an activity for every role in life. This one-day program will introduce Latinos in Kansas to the principles of leadership and provide the necessary skills for people to mobilize others and move forward on difficult situations,” said Irene Caballero, a coach for the Kansas Leadership Center.

Four workshops are set for 2019:

• July 20 in Wichita at the Kansas Leadership Center

• Aug, 31 in Liberal, at the Seward County Community College

• Oct. 12 in Kansas City, at El Centro Inc.; and

• Nov. 23 in Topeka, at Zimmerman and Zimmerman PA

The workshops will be facilitated by coach Irene Caballero and teacher Lalo Muñoz, with help from Claudia Amaro of AB&C Bilingual Services, LLC. Workshops are Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is free for Spanish speakers in Kansas aged 21 and above. Lunch is included.

To learn more or register for a workshop, visit https://kansasleadershipcenter.org/avanzando-juntos/, email Julian Montes at jmontes@kansasleadershipcenter.org or visit the Facebook page @KansasLeadershipCenterEspanol.