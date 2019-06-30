It was 1959, at the height of the Cold War, and stories had surfaced of the “Monument Men,” a team of art experts working to recover art stolen by Hitler’s army, finding a massive cache of goods hidden in a German salt mine.

That sparked an idea for Bill Murphin, owner of Murphin Drilling and a board member for Northern Natural Gas, who was looking for space to safely store thousands of oil and gas production records required to be maintained.

Joined by five other Wichita businessmen with their own storage needs, Murphin approached Howard “Jake” Carey, president of Carey Salt, about the possibility of using underground caverns created 650 feet below Hutchinson through salt mining.

The group worked out a 99-year lease agreement, with an option to renew, giving it exclusive use of the mines for storage, and Underground Vaults and Storage was born. The company incorporated June 11, 1959, and had its first board meeting 60 years ago on June 19.

Besides Murphin, the founders included Mark Adams, Jack Heathman, John Schul, Bud Beren and Robert “Bob” Williams, said UV&S President Lee Spence. J.K. Koelling later joined them.

“Whoever was president of Carey Salt was also always on the board,” Spence said. “At the time that was Jake Carey. The salt company (now owned by the Bingham family) still owns a share of the company.”

“The idea was storing things where the climate is perfect, at 68 degrees and humidity at 48 percent. It’s ideal for any type of storage,” Spence said. “I’ve always called it Noah’s Ark. It’s protected from all kinds of disasters: tornadoes, floods, earthquakes, hurricanes. The salt layer is so thick it creates a great environment for storing things.”

Their initial customers included Northern and Pizza Hut, as well as banks and hospitals out of Wichita, Spence said.

“Then the aircraft industry caught on and we started storing records for all the aircraft industries in Wichita.”

In 1965, the company signed its first contract with Columbia Pictures after a librarian of retired films learned about the mine.

“In the 1970s the movie field industry really took hold,” Spence said. “It’s surprising how much film is retrieved and requested to go back and forth.”

They run a fleet of refrigerated trucks to California and back weekly, he said.

“Warner Brothers alone has 12 football fields of storage with us,” Spence said. “That’s 15,000 square feet and the racks go up pretty high.”

Stability

Spence joined the company fresh out of Emporia State with a business and accounting degree in 1979, as an account manager.

He’s been the company president since 1994.

Now 62, he expects his 41st anniversary there, however, to be his last.

The business has remained privately held, with children and then grandchildren of its founders, most still living in Wichita, moving into ownership and becoming directors.

“We’re into our second and third generations of family,” he said.

“Basically the lease says we have the whole area underground available to us, but we don’t pay rent on empty space,” Spence said. “Based on when we get the revenue, we pay the salt company a portion of our profits.”

The business currently encompasses more than 40 acres of active storage underground out of some 3 million square feet that's available. When a new cell is needed, they prepare 15,000 square feet at a time.

“We have to clean up the salt walls and ceiling and pour a concrete floor,” Spence said. “We make salt-crete instead of cement. We put in electrical lights and dress it up with shelving and its ready … It’s cheap space for us and we pass that on to the customer. If you have to build an above-ground warehouse for storage, a customer is going to pay $100 to $150 a square foot. Underground it might cost us $5 to $6 per square foot, and we pass that savings on.”

They also have much lower overhead for security and climate control, since the mine is the same cool temperature year round.

“We have over 6 million boxes stored underground,” Spence said. “We have right at 9,000 customers storing with us companywide. When we started in 1959, we had five … Now 22 foreign countries and every state in the union are represented underground.”

Companies in Texas represent their largest group of customers, primarily in the oil and gas industry, followed by California, Spence said. The also store a lot of county records for various offices.

They also store personal items, such as private collections and wedding dresses passed down for generations.

“Anybody can become a customer, but there’s a minimum charge of $200 a year,” he said. “Whether it’s one box or 60, it’s at least $200. Anytime you put something in or take it out, there is a fee .”

Advances

Starting in the 1990s, everything coming in received a bar code, telling workers who move around the mine on bicycles with baskets where things are stored and recording the movement of individual items.

“Before that, we wrote down the location and sent that information to the customer,” Spence said. “When they retrieved a document, they had to give us the location. It was all done by hand. Now everything’s on the cloud.”

In 2005, the company installed a new elevator shaft as part of the development of the Hutchinson salt museum. That really improved efficiency, Spence said, allowing them to move four pallets of records at a time. Before that, they shared an elevator shaft with the working salt mine.

“Service is a big part it,” Spence said of the company’s success. “Being able to retrieve a document and get it to a customer plays a big role in our operation. You have to have access on a regular basis, and we have to be able to find it.”

Sixty of the company’s 132 employees work in the Hutchinson mine.

Besides the mine, Underground Vaults now operates 10 locations, including an expanding operation in the United Kingdom that’s initially focused on storing films.

Those include centers opened in the following locations: 1985 Topeka; 1986 Kansas City, Missouri; 1987 Wichita; 2001 Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; 2003 Louisville, Kentucky.

The Kansas City and Louisville facilities are underground in limestone mines, while the others are above ground.

“The reason we went out to other locations was that our customers wanted us there,” Spence said. “We went to Louisville when Pizza Hut moved its offices there.”

In February 2014, UV&S purchased Document Resources Inc., which specializes in NAID Certified Destruction. It has four facilities throughout Kansas.

In June 2016, UV&S purchased Concergent IT, a full-service information technology company in Wichita, to provide Tier 3 digital storage.

Then, in May 2018, the company announced its expansion into the European storage market with the acquisition of DH Media Solutions. Located in London, it operates multiple facilities, specializing in storage and inventory management for the film and television industry in the United Kingdom.

“We’re one of Hutchinson’s best-kept secrets,” Spence said. “You don’t hear much about us. Perhaps out-of-sight, out-of-mind. But we’re always expanding. When you look at it, we’re a company that’s got 40 acres under one roof. There are not many others like that.”