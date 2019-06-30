Vince Frye is convinced forces are aligning to make historic progress during the next decade on reinventing Topeka's downtown, riverfront and NOTO Arts areas into a unified commercial and residential hub serving as a magnet for people.

Frye, president of Downtown Topeka Inc. and senior vice president of Greater Topeka Partnership, said the transition wouldn't be an instant pixie-dust miracle. It's going to require a cumbersome mixture of timely and targeted private investment, philanthropy and public incentives to place Topeka on the growing list of cities revitalizing stagnant downtowns.

He said Topeka's impressive collection of reports from consultants, including a new study of opportunities in the "dynamic core" comprised of NOTO in North Topeka, the Kansas River zone and a stretch of Kansas Avenue on the south side, need to be stitched together into a master plan by city officials. That blueprint will require reinvention of older properties and insertion of new construction to serve widening demand for retail, office and residential space, he said.

It's also about parking, pedestrian access, entertainment, employment and converting a natural barrier — the Kansas River — into an asset capable of drawing together rather than separating people in Topeka.

"This is the time the city and we feel is perfect to bring all that knowledge together with what we just learned in the market study, and say, 'This is where we need to build this and this and this and this for the future,'" Frye said.

Matt Wetli, with Development Strategies of St. Louis, said their market study for Downtown Topeka Inc. indicated the downtown overhaul could be marked by doubling of residential units to nearly 2,000, addition of 690,000 square feet of new or renovated retail space and acquisition of 300,000 square feet of new or remodeled office space.

In this evolutionary decade, the consultant said, Topeka's downtown might be able to support a 150- to 200-room hotel and convention center, perhaps along the river.

This enlarged map of downtown would stretch west past S.W. Topeka Boulevard, east to the railroad tracks, south past 12th Street and north to include the riverfront and NOTO.

"It’s part art, part science," Wetli said. "You have to have some imagination to think about what a place can become and how these quantifiable opportunities can be leveraged to be steps along the way."

The objective of city planners wouldn't be to aggrandize Topeka into something it could never become, but give rise to a unified downtown that anchored residents in place and was inviting to guests. Evidence of Topeka's opportunities emerged in the latest market study. From 2010 to 2018, for example, Topeka's downtown population grew by 1 percent. That doesn't compare well with Kansas City's growth rate of 39 percent or Wichita's expansion of 26 percent during the same period.

Brent Trout, city manager of Topeka, said addition of 900 housing units would transform life in the downtown, because it would guarantee a mixture of people day and night. That level of population rise will inspire all sorts of commercial development that makes use of unoccupied buildings and propels construction of new structures, he said.

The old U.S. Post Office in downtown Topeka could be transformed into apartments, while other structures repurposed into restaurants or retail stores.

"A lot has to do with vacant buildings and no demand," Trout said. "As demand will increase, those buildings will come out of mothball."

More than a decade ago, Topeka went through a visioning process that revealed participants overwhelmingly thought revitalization of downtown ought to be the city's top priority. In 2012, the Topeka City Council allocated $5 million to overhaul S. Kansas Avenue by widening sidewalks, narrowing the street and replacing utility infrastructure that was past its prime.

Downtown Topeka Inc. followed a few years later by raising millions of dollars for pocket parks, fountains and sculptures on the Kansas Avenue. About 25 buildings along Kansas Avenue were acquired by local investors who recognized opportunity on the horizon.

"That started creating confidence the downtown was going to actually be a viable investment for the future," Frye said.

Frye peered ahead five years to imagine what Topeka's dynamic core might look like. His mental tour started at a public plaza area under construction on Kansas Avenue.

"There will be people sitting there during the lunch hour, listening to somebody performing on the stage," he said. "You might come here at night and watch the fountains, dance to lights and music while people watch a Royals game on a video board.

"We will have people living downtown in greater numbers. People will be walking up and down the avenue hearing music coming out of some of these buildings. More restaurants and retail, absolutely. We will have a gathering spot for the entire community. It will become the dynamic core."