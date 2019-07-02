SOUTH HUTCHINSON — Law enforcement recognized father and son Hank and Jerod Yoder, with Gambino’s Pizza, for supplying pizza on April 30 to feed a network of officers responding to shootings, a manhunt and a standoff April 30 in Rice County.

The Gambino’s restaurants in both South Hutchinson and Sterling are Yoder-owned, and the Yoders, when asked to help feed the large number of officers from various units, went to Sterling to produce the 50 pizzas. They declined to accept payment.

Reno County Sheriff Randy Henderson attended the presentation of a plaque by South Hutchinson Police Chief Dean Harcrow to the Yoders during the South Hutchinson City Council meeting Monday night. “Always remember that you made a difference,” the plaque said in part.

When asked, Harcrow said, “They did not hesitate whatsoever." Harcrow and South Hutchinson police Sgt. Darrin Pickering helped deliver pizzas to law enforcement positioned at different places in Rice County that night.

During the events that night, Rice County Sheriff Bryant Evans and Undersheriff Chad Murphy were wounded by gunfire. Shooter David Madden fatally shot his father, Thomas Madden, before he died at the scene.

Henderson said Evans was to be at the presentation but he went to the Gambino’s in Sterling on Monday.

The South Hutchinson City Council had one empty chair Monday night because Councilmember Pete Murray announced at the last meeting in June that he was resigning because of health reasons. Murray’s term had about six months to go. He did not file to run for re-election this year.