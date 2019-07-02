A southwest Topeka street project initially scheduled to finish in May has been rescheduled to be completed Aug. 1.

Delays with that project — aimed at helping make streets more traffic friendly in the area of S.W. 29th and Fairlawn Road — were because of some circumstances within the control and others outside the control of project contractor Hamm Inc., City of Topeka spokeswoman Molly Hadfield confirmed Tuesday.

"Once the project is over, the city will determine if liquidated damages will be assessed to the contractor," she said.

In the area involved, Hadfield said:

• Hamm is carrying out a street project on S.W. Fairlawn Road and in 29 Fairlawn LLC’s Wheatfield Village development at the northwest corner of S.W. 29th and Fairlawn Road.

• Another contractor, Amino Brothers, is carrying out a street project along S.W. 29th to the east and west of S.W. Fairlawn.

The scheduled completion date for the work on S.W. Fairlawn between S.W. 28th and S.W. 29th has passed while the work on S.W. 29th is behind schedule, Hadfield said.

City manager Brent Trout said last week the city had a target date of July 1, which was Monday, to finish work in the area.

Trout said he was getting "a lot of comments" from people about the project, and added, "I'm excited about getting that done."

In acknowledging Tuesday that the work on Fairlawn didn't finish on schedule, Hadfield said reasons included:

• An increased length in the amount of time it takes to get traffic signal poles, as only one supplier now is available in the U.S. and getting those poles now takes twice as long.

• Issues with the contractor’s subcontractor.

• A cold and wet winter, which hampered the contractor's ability to carry out concrete work.

Construction began last August to make street improvements in the area of S.W. 29th and Fairlawn, which are necessary to meet an increase in traffic, according to the street projects page on the city's website.

The work is being carried out at the same time as the nearby construction of buildings in the Wheatfield Village development.

Meanwhile, Hadfield said, construction is expected to continue until Oct. 25 on a joint project being carried out by the city and the Kansas Department of Transportation at S.W. 29th and McClure Road, to the west of S.W. 29th and Fairlawn.