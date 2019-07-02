I’ve read the advice from the Dalai Lama that everyone should travel to someplace new every year.

When reading this advice, I’ve often thought about how this suggestion was unrealistic, as many don’t have the finances to travel on long extended trips or vacation.

In early June it struck me what the Lama was really saying.

My grandson and I ventured to Lyons to attend an archaeological dig and school put on by the Kansas Archaeological Association (an amateur archaeological group) and the Kansas Historical Society. I had driven through Lyons dozens of times in the past. This was the first time I had truly spent any time in this town.

We spent 10 days and nine nights in Lyons, and I must say, it is an excellent small town. It was so easy to just drive through Lyons in the past on our way somewhere else. It made a great difference to spend quality time there. By making a town a temporary residence, you get to see the best of the area and the people.

I was impressed by the cleanliness of the homes and the pride that existed in the town. The amount of industry and eating establishments tells me that many people have worked together to make this town better. The people were pleasant and they obviously care about and love their town and history.

We have evening programs with our annual dig/school and the first night the program was to do with how inclusive and welcoming the people have been in this area of Kansas. Maybe we just need to travel and see the goodness around us.

Alan Albers

Cunningham