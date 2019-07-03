Police found evidence that shots were fired at a north Leavenworth home. But the residents of the home are not being cooperative as authorities investigate the incident, a police spokesman said.

The incident was reported at 7:55 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Osage Street.

The Leavenworth Police Department received reports of shots fired in the area, according to Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the department.

Police found shell casings at the scene as well as damage to a house. No injuries were reported.