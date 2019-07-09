1 Vision Aviation, a company expanding their operations to Salina, will be having a hiring event on Thursday, July 18th from 12:30 to 6 p.m. at the Salina Airport Hanger 600, 2720 Arnold Court/

1 Vision Aviation is an FAA Part 145 repair and maintenance station that is hiring certified airframe and power plant mechanics, repair mechanics, and aviation sheet metal mechanics. All candidates must be able to pass a FAA mandated pre-employment drug screen and random selection throughout their employment.