BUHLER — Buhler Unified School District 313 is facing a shortage of about five school bus drivers less than two months before the start of the new school year.

“Last year, they came through,” superintendent Mike Berblinger said at the Monday night school board meeting, referring to a prior shortage that was resolved.

“In the past few years it comes through, and it hasn’t this year,” he said.

No decisions were made, but the school district is considering possible steps, such as:

Have students gather at a designated pickup spot in subdivisions such as Blue Spruce and Foothills, instead of a door-to-door pick-up. That efficiency could result in fewer routes.Establish a fee for bus riders who live less than 2.5 miles from school. Or, the district could deny bus transportation for students who live under 2.5 miles from school. Either option would result in fewer bus riders.

Berblinger was reluctant to curtail bus service to students living near Union Valley Elementary School, 2501 E. 30th Ave., and Plum Creek Elementary School, 901 E. 43rd Ave., because of traffic hazards around those schools.

School board president Laura Meyer Dick suggested that income from fees charged for bus riders living near schools could be used to help pay higher school bus driver salaries.

Board member Monte Cross said the Goddard school district staggers start times for schools, enabling bus drivers to run more routes. The Buhler USD board will discuss that option for a future school year during a strategic planning session.

A closed bridge on East 43rd Avenue does not directly affect USD 313 because school buses weren’t using the old bridge, Berblinger said, but he expects traffic will be more congested around Prairie Hills Middle School, 3200 Lucille Drive. Berblinger said Hutchinson city manager John Deardoff said a temporary traffic light could be installed at Lucille and East 30th Avenue until the bridge is replaced.

The school district’s big issue, Berblinger said, is traffic stacking up on Lucille when parents pick up children.

He described to the school board an option for traffic flow in which cars would line up in a parking lot loop on school grounds. No action was taken.

Meyer Dick said Prairie Hills Middle School administrators have to be outside during pick-up to help ensure student safety and to keep traffic moving.