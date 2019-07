Topeka police were investigating an armed robbery Monday night in southeast Topeka.

The holdup was reported around 6:25 p.m. in the 300 block of S.E. Winfield.

Topeka police Lt. Shane Hilton said two victims told police they were robbed of personal items by a pair of individuals, one of whom was armed with a gun. The assailants were last seen eastbound from the area.

Officers searched for the robbers but weren't able to locate them, Hilton said.