Jeff Stroberg, a Democrat living in Reno North Township near Hutchinson, is running for the 114th Kansas House District seat in 2020.

State Rep. Jack Thimesch, R-Spivey, has held the seat since 2013. The district covers all of Kingman County; western Reno County, but also some areas in Hutchinson; and portions of southern Rice County, including the city of Sterling.

Stroberg, 63, is a retired CPA who filed June 25 to run. He appointed his wife, Pamela Stroberg, as his campaign treasurer, according to documents filed with the Kansas Secretary of State and with the Kansas Governmental Ethics Commission.

Stroberg was born in Reno County and attended Buhler High School. He earned a degree in accounting from Kansas State University, and his career took him away from here. He retired about seven years ago and moved back here about five years ago, he said.

It appears that the business environment and communities here are not taking advantage of opportunities that other communities in Kansas are, he said. “I believe that I can do something to help that situation,” he said, noting his business background in accounting and administration.

“I also want to make sure that we have a strong health system available for everyone," he said, advocating "affordable, accessible" health care.

He also wants to make sure the agricultural sector is supported.

Stroberg has a sister living near Cheney and cousins who live in the area, too. He said he could have moved anywhere after retiring, and he chose here. “This is my home," he said.

The primary election for the Legislative contests will be in August 2020, with the general election in November 2020.

The reason he jumped in early, he said, is because he wants to go out and talk to constituents of the 114th. Stroberg said he wants to hear what their needs are and how he can improve their representation in the Legislature.