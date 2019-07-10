The driver of a semi-trailer was taken to a Topeka hospital early Wednesday after his rig crashed in Pottawatomie County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 12:05 a.m. Wednesday near US-24 highway and Mills Avenue in Belvue.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2015 International semi-trailer was westbound on US-24 highway when it entered the north ditch and overturned. The driver was trapped and had to be extricated by fire department rescue crews.

The driver, identified as Dwight James Hartung, 70, of Beaver Falls, Pa., was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with minor injuries, the patrol said. Hartung was wearing a seat belt.