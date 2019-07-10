More than politics is needed to solve pressing problems. Unending sacrifices in an overpopulated world cannot be sustained indefinitely, whether through war, poverty, widespread viruses and addictions, environmental degradation, desperate immigrants fleeing tyranny -- you name it.

All the propagandizing in the world and all the manipulative "I-dollar-try" will thrust most of civilization on a downward spiral and cause catastrophic implosions and explosions that the best scientists won't be able to stop, not to mention solve, and science fiction writers to predict through their cautionary dystopian tales.

Inform Trump and all politicians across the ideological spectrum that solutions can't be short-term to satisfy a circumscribed political base (erroneously called the "American People"), especially legally-defined artificial persons called corporations and real persons of vast wealth, too many of both lacking empathy.

Recommendation: Develop a humane and problem-solving compassion that will bring about multicultural sensitivity and establish democratic principles throughout the world.

Forever war and forever patriotism must be questioned and challenged. Any economic system that maintains an unconscionable divide between rich and poor must be questioned and challenged. All religious spokespersons who proclaim their god or gods as superior must be questioned and challenged. Any laws that favor and serve monied interests over people must be questioned and challenged.

Also consider thinking of Trump after reading this quotation from George Eliot ("Adam Bede," 1869): "He was like a cock who thought the sun had risen to hear him crow."

Face it, smart men and women must compel him to realize he's never been the smartest man in any room. Otherwise, we can expect a world government all right, but it won't be a democracy for anyone.

People must make America great again by restoring democracy as it was envisioned to be, hence setting an example for the world to follow.

Richard Joel Holmes

Hays