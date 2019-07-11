The Fort Leavenworth Dining Facility Celebrate Your Team Lunch is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 12. Wear a favorite team’s jersey or hat. Cost is the standard meal rate of $5.60.

The next Army Community Service Mobilization and Deployment Waiting Families Lunch Bunch is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 17 at the 12th Brick Grille. ACS will have free resources available for family members of deployed soldiers or soldiers on unaccompanied tours. For more information, call 684-2800.

The Army Community Service self-defense for women class is 6:30-8 p.m. July 17 at Harney Sports Complex. This is a free event. Participants will learn physical techniques, verbal skills, assertiveness and self-awareness. For more information and to enroll, call 684-2800.

The Army Community Service Baby Boot Camp for Dads is 2-4 p.m. July 18 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. For more information, call 684-2800.

The next Survivor Outreach Services’ Family of Patriots Luncheon is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 25 at the Yard House, 1863 Village W. Pkwy, Kansas City, Kan. RSVP by July 19. For more information and to RSVP, call 684-2800.

The Army Community Service back-to-school bowling night is 4-7:30 p.m. July 25 at Strike Zone Bowling Center. This free event is for military families and includes two games, shoe rentals and a $1 snack bar. Registration is required. For more information or to register, call 684-2808/2800 or e-mail jayne.m.meath.civ@mail.mil.

Army Community Service Scream Free Parenting is 1-4 p.m. Aug. 7, 14 and 21 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. For more information, call 684-2800.

Post activities information registration Day is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 17 at Harney Sports Complex. For more information or to become a PAIR Day vendor, call 684-1674.

The Women’s Equality Day Luncheon is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 22 at the Frontier Conference Center. Lunch tickets are $10. For lunch tickets and more information, call 684-1694.

The Fort Leavenworth Historical Society presentation History vs. Hollywood: “Glory” is at 7 p.m. Aug. 22 in the Jahn Room of the Leavenworth Public Library. For more information, call (913) 682-5666.