Staff reports

Tuesday

Jul 16, 2019 at 8:34 AM


Grain markets

Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.22; Corn $4.14; Milo $3.74; Soybeans $7.92

PCP prices: Wheat $4.20; Corn $4.50; Milo/cwt. $6.82; Soybeans $8.34

Scoular: Wheat $4.27; Corn $4.25; Milo $3.95; Soybeans $8.19