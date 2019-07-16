Grain markets
Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.22; Corn $4.14; Milo $3.74; Soybeans $7.92
PCP prices: Wheat $4.20; Corn $4.50; Milo/cwt. $6.82; Soybeans $8.34
Scoular: Wheat $4.27; Corn $4.25; Milo $3.95; Soybeans $8.19
