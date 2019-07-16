Pratt - Jetta Lucinda “Micki” Stein, 77, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Hilltop Manor in Cunningham. She was born June 6, 1942, in New Orleans, Louisiana, to Charles McAlexander and Eva (Overton) Brant. She married H.R. “Bob” Wright whom preceded her in death. Later she married Roland P. Stein. He survives.

Micki was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She worked as a printer with Taylor Printing and Kansas Wildlife and Parks. She enjoyed painting and gardening and had a strong love of ice cream.

She is survived by her husband, Roland at Wheatlands Healthcare Center in Kingman; son, Robert Paul Wright of Tucson, Arizona; siblings, Louise Henyan of Harrison, Arkansas, Jack (Margaret) Bowie of Calgary, Alberta, Mary Beth (Larry) Garner of St. John, Shirley (Dwain) McKinney of Woodburn, Indiana and Boyd (Dedra) Brant of Pratt; granddaughter, Cassie (Zach) Phye of Pratt; great granddaughter, Shauna Phye; sister in-law, Kathy McAlexander of McAllen, Texas; special friends, Cari Haning and Debbie Bryan; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Micki is preceded in death by her parents; son, Peter David Wright; brother, Buel McAlexander; and brother-in-law, Bob Henyan.

Visitation will be Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. with family receiving friends from 6-8 p.m. at Larrison Mortuary, 300 Country Club Road, Pratt. Memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Larrison Mortuary. Because of her love of ice cream, there will be an ice cream social immediately following the service at Larrison Mortuary. Inurnment will follow at a later date at Greenlawn Cemetery, Pratt.

Memorials may be made to Pratt Area Humane Society in care of Larrison Mortuary. Condolences may be left at www.larrisonmortuary.com.