In Topeka and the surrounding area, the heat is on.

Look for highs around 100 degrees the next few days.

The National Weather Service says Wednesday's afternoon high should top out around 99 degrees, with heat-index values as high as 110 degrees.

More of the same is expected Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Sunday should be slightly cooler, as highs should top out in the mid-90s.

An excessive heat warning is in effect for much of north-central and northeast Kansas from 1 p.m. Wednesday to 8 p.m. Saturday.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before in the morning. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Heat index values as high as 110. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

• Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 79. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

• Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Heat index values as high as 109. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

• Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 80. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

• Friday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 100.

• Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 79.

• Saturday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 99.

• Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 77.

• Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

• Sunday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

• Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

• Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

• Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 88.