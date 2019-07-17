OVERLAND PARK — Several Salina individuals put themselves in good position during the opening day of the 109th Kansas Amateur, while others will have to find a way to move up the leaderboard during Wednesday's final round of stroke play.

Brothers Tate Herrenbruck and Grant Herrenbruck were among 21 players who shot even par or better at Milburn Country Club on Tuesday, while Salina's Kameron Shaw, Greg Goode, Cole Elmore and Coleman Houk are all in the low half of the field through 18 holes.

After the completion of Wednesday's round, the tournament field of 132 players is cut to low 64 for the match play portion of the event starting Thursday.

Tate Herrenbruck is one of six players tied for fourth place after an opening round of 1-under-par 71. Grant Herrenbruck is in a 12-way tie for 10th place after his even par 72.

Grant is attempting to qualify for the match play portion of the tournament for the fourth consecutive year, while Tate is trying to make it three straight.

Tate Herrenbruck began his round on the back nine and was even par through the first nine holes with two birdies and two bogeys. He began the second nine with seven consecutive pars before a birdie 4 on his 17th hole (No. 8) got him to 1-under.

Grant Herrenbruck also started on the back nine and had a fairly uneventful first nine holes with eight pars and a bogey. That changed after making the turn, making three birdies over the final nine holes, including back-to-back birdies on Nos. 7 and 8.

Shaw, the youngest of the eight Salina individuals to qualify for this year's Amateur, is tied for 33rd after an opening round of 74. Shaw will be a junior this fall at Sacred Heart High School, while Tate Herrenbruck will be a senior with the Knights this year.

Goode and Elmore are tied for 51st with rounds of 75 on Tuesday. Goode recovered from a rough start, playing the first three holes in 3-over but covering the final 16 holes in even par. Elmore was also a match play qualifier at the 2018 Kansas Amateur.

Houk, who has won back-to-back Saline County Medal tournaments, is tied for 61st at 4-over 76. Salina's Kevin Quinley finished at 6-over 78 and Sean Robertson came in with an 8-over 80.

Houk is also one of five members of the 2018-19 Kansas Wesleyan golf team to qualify for the Amateur, and four of the five are in the low half of the field after the opening round.

Ben Hadden of Shawnee and Troy Watson of Coffeyville both shot 2-over 74 and are in the group tied with Shaw for 33rd place. Logan Vacca of Coffeyville, playing in the same group as Houk, also shot 76 and is tied for 61st. Cameron Becker of Coffeyville opened with an 89.

Former Salinan Bryan Norton, a three-time Amateur champion, opened with a 1-over 73 and is tied for 22nd.

Joe Bultman of Shawnee leads the tourney after an opening round of 6-under-par 66. Bultman, starting on the back nine, had three consecutive birdies to start his round and six birdies over his first nine holes. After making the turn at 30, Bultman leveled out and shot even par over his final nine holes.

Sam Humphreys of Edmond, Okla., and Andy Spencer of Prairie Village are tied for second at 3-under 69.