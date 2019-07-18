Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities

Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities reminds residents of the procedures for moving in and moving out of on-post housing.

Inspections are required at move-in, before move-out and at final move-out. Inspections normally take 20-30 minutes. Below is an overview of the FLFHC move-in inspection process.

Once a resident has signed a lease agreement with FLFHC, a move-in inspection is scheduled. A resident 18 years or older must be home to walk through the home with the inspector who will note the condition of the interior and exterior of the home. Once the move-in inspection is completed, an inspection form detailing the condition of the home at that time is signed by both the resident and housing inspector. Any needed work orders will be forwarded to maintenance. The resident is provided a copy of this form for his or her records.

For more information regarding Move-In Inspections please refer to the “Resident Guidelines and Community Handbook,” Section 3.1.

The same signed move-in form will be used during the resident’s move-out inspection, to compare what the condition of the home was like at the time of move-in. If the resident’s move-in inspection is not completed because the resident is not home for the scheduled inspection, as stated in the residential lease agreement, section 4, “the resident will be bound by the most recent inspection on file.”

Resident portal

FLFHC’s new Active Building resident portal at https://frontierheritagecommunities.activebuilding.com offers a way to submit routine maintenance work orders, track the status of service orders, receive community updates and announcements, and join groups with other FLFHC residents.

Residents can register at frontierheritagecommunities.activebuilding.com or contact the Community Management Office at (913) 682-6300.

When residents submit routine work orders through the new resident portal, a customer service representative will call the resident the following business day to schedule an appointment. Residents are asked to leave a good daytime contact number.

For emergency and urgent issues that arise, residents should immediately call the FLFHC Maintenance Office at (913) 682-6300 — even on holidays and weekends.

Back-to-school contest

Stop by the office at 220 Hancock Ave. to enter for a chance to win a back-to-school backpack filled with all kinds of goodies. All entries must be received by Aug. 2. Two winners will be drawn.

Yard of the Month

FLFHC representatives will patrol villages each month through October in search of three yards that will be named “Yard of the Month” during the third week of each month. Winners will receive a $25 gift card and a Yard of the Month certificate as well as recognition in the FLFHC newsletter and on Facebook. Winners are chosen based on the use of color, ornaments and plants in their front yard and porch.

Village of the Month

Housing village mayors now have the opportunity to leave their mark and help promote their village to greatness.

One of those ways is by encouraging residents to keep lawns and common areas clean and orderly. Photos of a village’s progress can be e-mailed to fhc@tmo.com and shared on FLFHC’s Facebook page. The village with the most improvement each month will have the opportunity to win $50 cash to use toward village activities in addition to the $200 village funds already provided each year. There is no limit to how many times a village can win.

Utilities tip

Conserve more energy by air drying. Instead of using the dishwasher’s dryer cycle or blow drying your hair — air dry. Dryers in general can use lots of energy; air drying can save money and helps reduce electricity consumption.

Watch for more announcements on Facebook, followed by a One-Call Now e-mail message with event details, and don’t forget to follow FLFHC on Twitter. Visit the FLFHC website at www.ftleavenworthfamilyhousing.com for downloadable forms and other useful information.