GOLF

Fox Ridge Monday Seniors

1. Ron Bogle, Ed Hodges, Ray Ruggles, Bob Gaede 31.

2. Dave Stallbaumer, Bob Schmidt, Rick Hardacre, Ib Thomsen 31.

3. Wes Brooks, Ken Lieske, Dave Jackson, Al Gann 32.

Closest to hole 3 — Narci Larez. Longest putt on 9 — Gaylord Senneman.

Next play — 9 a.m. Monday.

Ware makes

pro debut

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Sedgwick High School and University of Oklahoma graduate Brylie Ware has made his pro debut with the State College Spikes of the Short-Season Class A New York-Penn League.

Ware has played 20 games with the Spikes, batting .243 in 74 at-bats. He has 18 hits, including three doubles and a home run. He has driven in 15. His home run came June 26 against Mahoning Valley.

The Spikes are currently 16-16, third place in the Pinckney Division, 3 1/2 games behind Batavia.

Ware was drafted earlier this year by the St. Louis Cardinals.

G2 Heat 18U

team opens 1-2

TOPEKA — The G2 Heat 18U-Llamas team finished 1-2 Thursday in tournament play in Topeka.

The Heat downed the NEK Patriots 4-2, lost to the Platte Valley Broncos 4-3 and lost to the Topeka Wave 5-4.

Against the Patriots, Kylie Terbovich and Kayla Anderson each had two hits. Ashlon Stanford, Maizy Robins, Alex Llamas and Anderson each drove in a run.

Robins struck out six in a complete-game win.

Against Platte Valley, Heidi Meyer, Llamas, Ashley Arellano and Shelby Kemp each had two hits. Adi Jones, Anderson and Kemp each drove in a run.

Meyer struck out four in the loss.

Aaginst the Wave, Robins had two hits. Arellano, Anderson and Annabelle McLaughlin each drove in a run.

McLaughlin took the loss. Robins struck out one.

The Heat is 4-14-1 and continues play today.

NBC names

five to hall

WICHITA — The National Baseball Congress named five to the 2019 class of the NBC Hall of Fame.

Named to the hall were Isaiah “Fireball” Jackson, Steve McFarland, Mike Moore, Mark Potter and Rick Schroeder.

Jackson played for the Lansing State Penitentiary team in the 1960s, where he served time for armed robbery. He was named most popular player at the NBC Kansas State Tournament three times. He recorded 55 strikeouts in 34.1 innings of play. Jackson died in 2004.

McFarland served as a coach for the Santa Maria Indians and Anchorage Glacier Pilots, reaching the NBC World Series 12 times and posting a 56-22 record. He won a championship with both Santa Maria and Anchorage. He finished second once and third five times.

He also spent 21 seasons at California Polytechnic State University, 10 as head coach. He served as a minor league manager and scout in the Chicago Cubs organization and as a coach and scout with the Miami Marlins. He continues to scout for the Cubs.

Moore pitched for the Liberal BeeJays, which won the NBC World Series title in 1979 and took second in 1980. He was the top pick in the 1981 draft, taken by the Seattle Mariner. He spent 13 seasons in the majors, reaching the World Series twice.

Potter played in 14 straight NBC World Series. He played with the Wichita Tigers, the Kountry Tyme Cubs and Wichita Alumni, as well as two other teams. He played with the Cubs in a tournament in Cuba, falling to the host team in the finals.

Schroeder has covered the tournament for 36 years as a scout. He scouted the tournament for the Rangers, Astros, Angels, Royals and Cubs. He currently serves as a special assistant scout with the Rangers.

The induction will take place at 6 p.m. Aug. 4.

KCAC names

award winners

WICHITA — Ed Loeb of Southwestern College was named the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Faculty Representative of the Year while Mike Hermann of Kansas Wesleyan was named KCAC Athletic Director of the Year.

Loeb is an associated professor of mathematics at Southwestern. He has served as faculty athletic representative since 2011. He currently serves on several NAIA committees, including “ the Conduct and Ethics Committee, the National Coordinating Committee, the Council of Faculty Athletic Representatives, and the Academic Taskforce.”

For the conference, he serves on the “Eligibility Committee, New Member Review Team, and the Eligibilty Chair for Men's and Women's Lacrosse.”

He serves on his local school board and was Southwestern’s 2019 commencement speaker. He helped organize a developmental youth basketball program and introduced “new bylaw legislation for first year student-athletes.”

A graduate of Bethany, where he played baseball, he holds a doctorate from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Hermann came to Kansas Wesleyan in 2013. He helped lead the fundraising to complete the Graves Family Sports Complex, which opened in 2015. He also implemented several community outreach and fundraising initiatives.

He was promoted to vice president in 2016. The school has won 26 conference titles during his tenure. In 2018, the football team reached the NAIA playoff semifinals. He began the school’s men’s and women’s bowling programs and the e-sports program.

He was named the NAIA-NACDA Director of Athletics of the Year in March.

Ottawa names

golf coach

OTTAWA — Ottawa University named Phil McClintock as its men’s and women’s golf coach.

McClintock succeeds Wendell Smith, who according to the school’s release, “has left the university to pursue other opportunities.”

McClintock will continue to serve as the OU men’s associate head coach.

He spent four years as the coach of the Salem (Mo.) High School golf team, which had two players qualify for the state tournament.

He is a 2010 Ottawa graduate, where he played basketball. He spent two years at the Tanglewood Golf Course at Fulton, Mo. He also served as an assistant men’s basketball coach at William Woods University, where he was recruiting coordinator, coached post players and assisted budgeting.

He holds a master’s degree from William Woods.

Thunder signs

three players

WICHITA — The Wichita Thunder signed three players for the upcoming season — forwards Spencer Dorowicz, Michael Ederer and defenseman Luke Shiplo.

Dorowicz is a second-year pro, who spent last season with the Cincinnati Cyclones, where he scored seven goals with six assists in 31 games. He also scored a goal in three playoff games.

He played four seasons at Robert Morris University, scoring 23 goals with 36 assists in 145 games. in his senior season, he helped lead RMU to a berth in the Atlantic Hockey Association championship game in 2017 and 2018, falling to Air Force each time for an NCAA tourney berth. The team lost to RIT in the 2016 finals.

Dorowicz played eight games with Greenville to end the 2017-18 season on an amateur tryout, scoring a goal.

Ederer is a rookie, who spent the past four years as St. Lawrence University, scoring 18 goals with 22 assists in 103 games. He helped lead his team to an ECAC quarterfinal berth as a sophomore and a semifinal berth as a freshman.

Shiplo is a rookie, who spent the past four seasons at Quinnipiac University, scoring 13 goals with 16 assists in 103 games.

As a senior, he helped lead Quinnipiac to the NCAA Division I Regional finals, falling to Minnesota-Duluth. As a freshman, he helped lead the team to the NCAA Championship game, falling to Notre Dame 5-1.

He helped lead the team to the ECAC post-season tournament all four years, winning the title as a freshman.