OVERLAND PARK — Salina's Tate Herrenbruck had to work overtime to secure his best-ever finish in the 109th annual Kansas Amateur. He even had to take down the defending champion.

The sixth-seeded Herrenbruck, whose previous best was a third-round exit two years ago, needed 20 holes to edge Garden City's Sion Audrain in Friday's third round at Milburn Country Club. He will tee off against No. 3 seed Topeka's Andrew Beckler at 7:42 a.m. Saturday in the last quarterfinal match with the winner advancing to the afternoon semifinals.

By knocking off defending champion Audrain, Herrenbruck draws Beckler, who on Thursday morning eliminated Grant Herrenbruck — Tate's older brother — 4 and 3 in the second round.

Tate Herrenbruck, who will be a senior this fall at Sacred Heart High School, trailed Audrain by a hole after 12, but won Nos. 13 and 14 to go 1 up. He held that lead until No. 18, but his bogey 5 allowed Audrain to square it at the end of regulation.

Both had birdie 3s on No. 1 before Audrain's bogey 6 on the second extra hole gave the match to Herrenbruck.

Herrenbruck opened the day with a 2-up victory over Louisburg's Calvin Dillon, winning three of the last four holes.

Coffeyville's Ben Hadden, a senior on Kansas Wesleyan's national tournament team this past spring, also reached the quarterfinals with a 2 and 1 come-from behind victory over Mark Terranova of Overland Park.

Hadden was one down after 12 holes, but finished strong to win in 17. He squared the match with a par 4 on No. 14, then birdied Nos. 16 and 17 to end it. Earlier in the day he jumped out to an early four-hole advantage after 10 holes and saw it slip to one on the back nine before holding on to beat Tony Simons of Overland Park, 2 and 1.

Hadden, the No. 26 seed, will face No. 2 Andy Spencer of Prairie Village at 7:33 a.m. Saturday for a shot at the Herrenbruck-Beckler winner.

The top half of the bracket will match No. 16 Nick Kagy of Overland Park against No. 9 Jacob Lackey of McPherson at 7:15, with Wichita's Zac Owens (No. 20) taking on Shawnee's Mason Nicklaus (No. 21) at 7:24.

Grant Herrenbruck, the only other Salinan to reach the second round — Coleman Houk and Greg Goode bowed out in Thursday's opening round of match play — did not win a hole in his second-round match. Beckler was 2 up after four holes and maintained that lead before winning Nos. 13 and 14 and ending it by halving No. 15 with a par 3.

With his third-round victory on Friday, Tate Herrenbruck became the first Salina golfer to reach the Amateur quarterfinals since Ben Hargrave in 2015. Kevin Quinley was the last semifinalist, in 2012.