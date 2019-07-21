GREAT BEND — A first-round bye did the Salina Falcons no good Saturday in the first round of the American Legion AAA Zone 1 tournament.

The No. 2-seeded Falcons were no match for hose Great Bend, falling 10-0 to the Chiefs at the Great Bend Sports Complex.

No. 3 seed Great Bend, on the other hand, put together a solid first day, opening with a 12-0 first-round victory over Hutchinson in another four-inning game pounding Salina.

The Falcons (20-11-1) managed just two hits — singles by Sheldon Perez and Cason Long — against Great Bend reliever Alex Schremmer, who came in for starter Colin Long with two out in the third inning. Long did not allow a hit in his limited stint, striking out two and walking one.

Great Bend jumped on Salina starter Perez quickly, scoring four times in the first inning and adding three runs in the third. The Chiefs wrapped it up with a three-run fourth.

Great Bend had 12 hits against three Falcons pitchers, including doubles by five different batters.

Joey Soupiset led the Chiefs attack, going 3 for 3 with a double, two runs and two RBIs. Hall and Riley Smith each added two hits with a double and Calan Haberman doubled and drove in two runs.

Great Bend advanced to the winners' bracket final and will play No. 1 seed Hays at 5 p.m. Sunday for a spot in Monday's championship game. Salina, which faces Beloit on Sunday in a 2:30 p.m. elimination game, now must win five straight games to claim the tournament title.