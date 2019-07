Velma Ratzlaff of South Hutchinson will celebrate her 95th birthday with a family dinner.

Cards may be sent to her at 310 Sunnydell Circle, Apt. E, South Hutchinson, KS 67505.

Velma was born July 24, 1924, at Pretty Prairie. She and her husband, Richard, moved to Mennonite Friendship Communities in 2014.

Their children are Tim, Tom (Donna) of Newton, grandchildren Brian of Lawrence, Jen (Cody) Buchanan, great-grandchildren Dylan and Julian Buchanan, Denver, Colorado.