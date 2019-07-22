GALVA — The community of Galva lost a legend this weekend, Wayne Ford passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at his home in Galva.







Ford, 74, was mayor of the small town for 40 years. On Jan. 31, Ford worked his last day as mayor of the community and passed the torch to Myrna Walline, long-time city council member.

Ford moved to Galva in 1966, settling into a house and a job that would be part of his life for decades. He lived in the same home until 2019. The job he came to Galva for, with Grain Craft in McPherson, would be his for 52 years.

Funeral arrangements are pending with Stockham Family Funeral Home, McPherson.







He chose Galva because his wife, Naomi, taught school in the small town on U.S. 56.

Six years after moving to Galva, he became a city council member and later mayor of Galva in 1977.

“It’s been a really good career,” Ford told the Sentinel earlier this year.

“He’s just done so much for the city,” said Linda Andersen, Galva Historical Museum volunteer.

In 1977, Ford became mayor of Galva when Bud Myers resigned the position to join the school board.

“I would just run, every election, and was basically unopposed for most of the years,” Ford told the Sentinel in 2017.

Those years of experience have translated into a wealth of knowledge for Ford.

“He’s the mayor who knows everybody and everything,” said Lori Tector, city clerk for Galva. “He’s been here longer than anybody. When we’re doing a project, he knows the person to call.”

Ford told the Sentinel he was proud of the people and projects that have made Galva the town it is today. Galva’s population was around 575 people in 1977 and has grown to around 900 people currently.

“It’s the leaders of the community and the community as a whole — I have to credit it to them,” Ford said. “It was an effort of everybody.”

The assistance of and camaraderie with the city staff is especially meaningful to him.

“Forty years has allowed me to go through lots of different people, and yet we’ve got some 20 or 25 year people on staff at this point, too,” Ford said. “It’s because we have a good staff that you’re able to be that mayor figurehead, so to speak, but also have a good city.”

There were several notable projects completed by the city of Galva under Ford’s leadership, including the construction of concrete streets beginning in 1995.

“The biggest thing that helped the city was the streets,” Ford said. “We’ve pretty well covered the entire town in concrete streets.”

In 2005, the city added a new building downtown.

“The city built on a large warehouse for storage of equipment, a museum, a meeting room and modernized our offices here at city hall,” Ford said.

Maintaining Galva’s ZIP code and post office became an issue in 2008.

“The city was challenged with either purchase the post office or lose it — they would close it and run everything out of McPherson,” Ford recalled.

The city opted to buy the post office building, but were not allowed to tear it down and rebuild.

“We actually encased the old post office with a new building and added a lift in the back to receive the mail,” Ford said. “You don’t think about those little things. We would have lost the post office had we not expended those funds to purchase the post office and then lease it back to the government.”

Ford also worked hard to ensure the city operated within its budget.

“We’re a strong little community — financially sound — and that’s probably one of the biggest steps for a small community, to be financially sound,” Ford said.





