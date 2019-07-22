G2 Heat 14U

finishes 4-2

WICHITA — The G2 Heat 14U-Lange team finished 4-2 Saturday and Sunday at a tournament at the Two Rivers Youth Complex in Wichita.

Saturday, the Heat beat Pitch Perfect 9-3, the Topeka Riot 10-3 and the G2 Heat Skocny 9-5.

Sunday, the team lost to KFA Legacy 6-5, beat the G2 Heat Skocny 4-3 and lost to KFA Legacy 14-2.

Against Pitch Pefect, Gabby Dalbom went two for two hitting with three RBIs. Amber Smith was two for two with two RBIs. Payton Divine also went two for two.

Dalbom pitched three innings for the win, striking out six. Carly Wilhelm also pitched.

Against the Topeka Riot, Smith went two for two with three RBIs. Emily Wedel went two for two with two RBIs.

Dalbom struck out three for the win.

In the first game against the Heat-Skocny, Wedel went three for three with three RBIs.

Addy Mueller pitched 2.2 innings, striking out one. Wilhelm finished the game for the win, striking out one.

Against KFA Legacy, Piper Seidl drove in two runs. Dalbom pitched the loss, striking out two.

In the second game against Heat-Skocny, Amie Yoder and Amber Smith both went two for two hitting. Yoder, Seidl and Brookelyn Barnett each drove in a run.

Mueller pitched the win, striking out two.

In the second game against the KFA Legacy, Barnett drove in a run. Dalbom took the loss.

The Heat improve to 21-25.

G2 Heat 18U

finishes 1-2

TOPEKA — The G2 Heat 18U-Llamas squad went 1-2 in tournament play Friday and Saturday in Topeka.

The team finished the tournament 2-4 overall.

Friday, the Heat downed the Abilene Attack 6-5 and lost to the Topeka Pumas 4-3. Saturday, the Heat fell to the Topeka Queens 8-3.

Against Abilene, Ashlon Stanford went two for three hitting with two RBIs. Amber Haskins went two for three with an RBI. Kylie Terbovich went three for three.

Heidi Meyer pitched two innings, striking out two. Maizy Robins finished the game for the win, striking out one.

Against the Pumas, Terbovich, Haskins and Kayla Anderson each drove in a run. Robins pitched the loss, striking out two.

Against the Topeka Queens, Alex Llamas and Haskins each drove in a run. Meyer, Robins and Annabelle Mclaughlin each pitched with Meyer taking the loss.

The Heat is 5-16-1.

BC players

take honors

WICHITA — Below are the Bethel basketball players who were named to the 2018-19 KCAC Scholar-Athlete team.

To be named to the team, “Student-athletes must have sophomore standing at the start of the sport season, maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.333 on a 4.0 scale, and letter in their sport.”

Players for Bethel are listed below:

WOMEN

Abby Schmidt, so., 3.984, Newton

Riley Schmieder, sr., 4.000, Wellman, Iowa

Caitlin Williams, sr., 3.738, Wellington

MEN

Ahmed Fall, so., 3.776, Staten Island, N.Y.

Sam Morgan, sr., 3.520, White City

Trey Sleep, sr., 3.681, Holcomb

Other area players named:

WOMEN

Megan Henrickson, Bethany, so., 4, Newton

Sarah Bartel, Bethany, sr., 4, Newton

Kristyn Wedel, Tabor, sr., 3.886, Burns

MEN

Nathan Ahrens, Tabor, so., 3.827, Newton