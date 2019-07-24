Only 14 of the 105 counties in Kansas have at least one city or school board race triggering an Aug. 6 primary election, according to the Kansas Secretary of State's Office.

In this region, in addition to two Hutchinson City Council primary contests in Reno County, there are primary elections in Sterling USD 376 in Rice County and in Ulysses USD 214 in Grant County.

Currently, there are two vacancies on the Sterling USD 376 board because of the resignations of Michael Gray and Jaret Wohler. Also, two incumbents who have expiring terms, Ken Brown and Amy Svaty, are not running again.

That creates a wide-open race for four seats on the Sterling school board, and 14 candidates filed. They are Kent Anthony, Larry Brownlee, Lauren E. Bundy, Ted Carder, Jessica Dobson, William Kilgore, Kevin Laudermilk, David Lockhart, Katelyn Mattson-Levy, Joshua K. Sant, Daniel W. Smith, Debra V. Stout, Melinda Thomas and Susan Wilson.

Primary voters will be able to select up to four of the 14 candidates. The top eight finishers will compete in the Nov. 5 general election.

In Grant County, an at-large Ulysses USD 214 seat that was vacated by Dave Otis this spring attracted five candidates. Voters in the primary will be able to vote for one of these candidates: Diana Nunez, Rick Ashby, Shayla Hernandez-Jaquez, Wilhamina (Willa) Eddie and Alisha Beims. The top two vote-getters will compete in the general election.

Other counties with at least one primary election ballot are Allen, Bourbon, Brown, Chautauqua, Greenwood, Johnson, Labette, Miami, Neosho, Sedgwick and Wyandotte.