TOPEKA — The Newton Junior Knights gave up 11 runs in the top of the fourth inning, falling to the Larned Indians 14-3 Wednesday in the opening of pool play at the Kansas American Legion Baseball Class A State Tournament at Lake Shawnee in Topeka.

The game was called after four innings on the 10-run rule.

Larned took the lead with a pair of runs in the top of the second inning, adding a run in the third.

Newton tied the game with three runs in the bottom of the third. Jake Schmidt hit a two-run single, the sole hit for the Junior Knights.

Mello Bryant and Dillan Smith each drove in two runs for Larned. Gunner Cline went two for three hitting with an RBI. Cline had the sole hits for Larned.

Aidan Smyth pitched three innings for the win. Christian Murray finished the game, striking out the side in the bottom of the fourth.

Carson Considine took the loss for Newton, striking out two. Caden Livesay also struck out two. Sterling Lies finished the game.

Newton plays Topeka West at 6 p.m. today and Topeka Washburn Rural at 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Larned;ab;r;h;bi

Smyth;1;2;0;0

LaBouchardiere;2;2;0;0

Stelter;0;3;0;1

Erway;1;0;0;1

Bryant;1;1;0;2

Smith;1;2;0;2

Ibarra;3;0;0;1

Pontius;3;1;0;0

Cline;3;3;2;1

TOTALS;15;14;2;8

Newton;ab;r;h;bi

Valdez;1;1;0;0

Keeler;2;1;0;0

Loomis;1;1;0;0

Schmidt;2;0;1;2

Schulte;2;0;0;0

Ellette;2;0;0;0

Lies;2;0;0;0

Ruggiero;2;0;0;0

Hirsh;0;0;0;0

TOTALS;14;3;1;2

Abilene;021;(11);—14

Newton;003;( 0);—3

E — Cline, Stelter, Ruggiero, Valdez, Hirsh, Loomis, Lies. LOB — Lar. 8, New. 2. 2B — Cline. SB — Cline 2, Erway 2, LaBouchardiere, Pontius, Smith, Smyth 2, Stelter 4. Sac. Bunt — Ibarra.

Larned;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Smyth, W;3;1;3;0;2;2

Murray;1;0;0;0;0;3

Newton;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Considine, L;3;1;6;4;3;2

Livesay;.2;1;8;0;7;2

Lies;.1;0;0;0;1;0

WP — Smyth, Considine 3, Livesay 2. HBP — Bryant 2 (Considine 2), Erway 2 (Considine 2), Smyth 2 (Considine 2), Stelter (Lies), Valdez (Smyth).