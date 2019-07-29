As a Hutchinson High School student participating in a community service day, Lacy Bower helped paint the offices of Bright House, which operates programs and a shelter house for victims of domestic abuse.

As a Girl Scout aiming for the organization’s rare Gold Award, she’s collecting donations for those served by Bright House.

Probably a month or two before Bower sharted the collections by standing in front of Walmart, said Bright House’s Director of Advocacy Services Christine Griffiths, she came to Bright House to discuss the proposed project.

The first couple of times Bower went to Walmart to collect donations, a Bright House advocate also was there “for credibility purposes,” Griffiths said. “But she did great,” Griffiths said of Bower.

Over two weekends in June and one weekend in July, Bower “managed to collect an overabundance of toiletries, paper goods, clothes, some food, some personal hygiene items, and kitchen supplies,” Griffiths said.

“The impact has been huge,” she said.

Most of it will be used in the shelter, Griffiths said, but some items will be packaged and given to those moving out of the shelter. Also, the goods will help those who are in their own homes.

Bower went to Bright House’s offices at 335 N. Washington St. and filled about 150 to 200 baggies with an assortment of toiletries such as shampoo, toothpaste, and toothbrushes, that can be handed out, Griffiths said.

Bower also received permission to put collection boxes inside Hutchinson Public Library, 901 N. Main St., and at The Father’s House, 1505 E. 20th Ave.

At the library, the box is near the staff center in the children’s area. Bower wrote an explanation about her Girl Scout project that she calls A Walk Of Love. She included slips of paper describing the “daily essentials” needed at Bright House, including personal hygiene items as well as diapers and laundry detergent.

Library Director Gregg Wamsley said the long term plan is to put the box out during Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October. “Bright House will go pick them up,” Griffiths said, when the box is filled.

Bower, 17, and a May graduate of Hutchinson High, is one of about six girls in Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland, which covers most of Kansas, finishing a project to try to qualify for the Gold Award, according to Mary Jo Jurey, mentor to Bower and a member of the Gold Award Committee for 11 years.

Bower needs to complete her final project report and present it for final approval. The deadline for high school graduates is September following graduation, according to Jurey.

The Girl Scouts of the USA’s Gold Award is comparable to Boy Scouts of America’s Eagle Scout, but there are fewer Gold Award winners nationally than Eagle Scouts.

Part of it is the time window available for pursuing the Gold Award, Jurey said.

Also, she said, “We lose a lot of girls so it’s a matter of trying to make sure that we keep them engaged” Jand make them aware of the advantages of a Gold Award.

One advantage is, like Eagle Scouts, Gold Award winners enter the U.S. Armed Forces one rank higher.

Bower, the daughter of Ken and Wendie Bower, is now an ambassador in Girl Scouts and said she plans to attend Hutchinson Community College and hopes to become a veterinarian.