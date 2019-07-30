For the second straight year, the Bethel College volleyball team earned a Team Academic Award from the American Volleyball Coaches Association.

The award is given to high school, junior college and college teams that earn a 3.3 cumulative team grade-point-average on a 4.0 scale.

"Being a student-athlete at Bethel College is a privilege and this team has embraced the true meaning of being a student first," Bethel coach Stacy Middleton said. "With half of the team being underclassmen and coming in and taking their education so seriously makes us all proud. This is such a high honor for these young women and they deserve this award for all their hard work, commitment, and dedication to the school and to our volleyball program."

Bethel was one of 51 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics schools and one of six Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference schools to earn the honors.