Hutchinson taxpayers will experience a shift in the local tax burden next fiscal year as leases on several commercial properties along the 17th Avenue corridor start to show their age.

Following reappraisals by the Reno County Appraiser’s office, commercial property values within the city dropped this year by nearly $15 million, or about 3.3%, according to data from that office.

Residential values, in contrast, went up.

Several properties along 17th Avenue - like the Target location and Buffalo Wild Wings - accounted for almost $9 million of the commercial value change.

In fact, properties housing six national chain restaurants alone saw values drop nearly $4.3 million, according to details provided by Joe Pennycuff, commercial real estate division supervisor.

Those were cuts in value of 32 to 38%.

Change explained

Contributing to the sudden swing, Pennycuff explained, is that all the affected buildings are leased properties and most, when they opened, were on five-year leases, with a possible five-year extension.

The appraised values are based on a “lease income approach,” he said, which is how much rent can be collected for the property, and not on the condition of the property, what the particular business is or how well it is doing.

The fact that it is a restaurant building somewhat limits its future use. So, as the lease with the chain restaurant tenant approaches expiration, the resale value of the property drops, often dramatically.

“At the end of five years, they can renew the lease, but we don’t know that will occur,” Pennycuff said. “We have to base it on the lease. And if someone buys it today, they’re only guaranteed a two-year lease.”

The recent sale of the Olive Garden property on 17th Avenue bore that out, Pennycuff said.

He’d reappraised the property, worth $3.085 million last year, to $2.068 million for 2019. Then the building sold – for just $1.5 million.

When new leases are signed on any of the half-dozen properties, their values should stabilize and could go back up.

The sale of the Olive Garden building, incidentally, was by GMRI Inc., (General Mills Restaurants Inc.) in Orlando, Florida, to OG HKS LLC, which has an address in Naples, Florida.

The Hutchinson site will continue to operate as an Olive Garden, Pennycuff said he understands.

"Potential"

Also contributing to this year’s loss in commercial values was some large retail properties becoming or remaining vacant. The former Target store, for example, lost more than $1.8 million in its total value, plunging from $4.4 million to $2.5 million.

The former Office Max building dropped more than 25%, to about $707,000, and the old Dillons store on 30th Avenue by almost 30%, to a value of $1.1 million, based on its sale price.

All three properties, however, hold great potential, Pennycuff said.

The Dillons store is already being converted into new office space, while the Target land has been subdivided, creating two open pads along 17th Avenue for new restaurants or retail stores.

“A lot of things are going on,” Pennycuff said. “I’m optimistic.”

Of course, if the developers get property tax breaks, it might be a while before that potential shows up on tax rolls.

There were several substantial construction projects over the past year, including an expansion at Prairie Star Health, completion of The Link apartment building and a major remodel at Disability Supports. All three, however, are tax-exempt properties.

The shift

Hutchinson residential property values, in contrast to commercial, grew by more than 1 ½% or nearly $22.5 million.

Unlike commercial buildings, appraisers determine residential properties by comparing sale prices for comparable properties.

“In Hutchinson, we don’t have enough commercial properties for a particular occupancy to do a sales comparison approach,” said Reno County Appraiser Brad Wright, though they do try to find comparable commercial properties in other cities or states to help ensure their values are in line.

While residential properties are assessed at less than half the rate of commercial sites – 11.5% versus 25% – the total value of residential property in Hutchinson is nearly twice that as commercial.

However, with the assessed value of commercial properties dipping more than $3.4 million for 2020, but residential assessments increasing by just $2.58 million, that will result in nearly $1 million imbalance.

Thus the decision by city leaders to increase the property tax mill levy for the city by about a one-third of a mill next year to compensate for the loss.

Hutchinson City Manager John Deardoff said he was surprised by the drop in the city’s overall valuation, and hadn’t really received a good explanation for it.

He noted that when the restaurants went in, the increase in property values was only incremental, and he had expected the same incremental increases to local values to continue.

“I don’t think there was any real boom when they (the restaurants) came in,” Deardoff said. “It was the same incremental growth of 2 to 3% we’d traditionally seen over the years. There were no big bumps.”

“It’s crazy how that works,” he said of the drop in value due to dwindling leases. “The property is still there. It’s not going away. It’s still the same building.”

“Our job is not to make the market,” Wright said. “Our job is always chasing the market, up or down. Taxpayers don’t understand that. If values are going up, it because the marketing is going up.”