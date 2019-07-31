85th National
Baseball Congress
World Series
Monday’s games
Waco Missions 7,
Great Bend Bat Cats 5
Waco;000;210;310;—7;13;1
Great Bend;010;001;021;—5;8;0
Eubanks (W, 1-0), Young 8, McPherson 9, Morehouse (S, 1) 9 and Mayhew; Smith (L, 0-1), Ensz 5, Richter 6, Bell 9 and Gibson. Time — 2:47.
Dodge City A’s 10,
Jasper Reds 0
(5 innings, run rule)
Jasper;000;00;—0;2;3
Dodge City;305;11;—10;9;1
Gillig (L, 0-1), Lambert 3, Gibbs 3, Oldham 5 and Escamilla; Arrieta (W, 1-0), Hirschberg 5 and Grubough. HR — DC: Williams (1). Time — 1:28.
Hutchinson Monarchs 6,
Palm Springs Chill 5
Palm Springs;000;031;010;—5;9;5
Hutchinson;201;200;11x;—6;8;1
Johnson, Husband (L, 0-1) 8 and Muirhead, Mason 3; Hopkins, Fortenberry 6, Kelly (W, 1-0) 8 and Wolverton. Time — 2:34.
Denver Cougars 5,
Wellington Heat 4
Wellington;200;020;000;—4;11;1
Denver;030;001;001;—5;10;1
Grove, Biles 6, Brown (L, 0-1) 8, Pagendarm 9 and Hudson; Thornquist, Artis 7, Schiffrner (W, 1-0) 9 and Peguero. Time — 2:52.
Pool Standings
Top two to knockout round.
Pool A;W;L
Hutchinson;2;0
316 Elite;1;1
Palm Springs;0;2
Pool B;W;L
Wichita;2;0
Denver;1;1
Wellington;0;2
Pool C;W;L
Derby;2;0
Dodge City;1;1
Jasper;0;2
Pool D;W;L;RD
Hays;1;1;+3
Great Bend;1;1;-1
Waco;1;1;-2
Tuesday’s games
Knockout round
Hutchinson Monarchs 7,
Dodge City A’s 1
Dodge City;000;001;000;—1;3;0
Hutchinson;202;300;00x;—7;9;2
Van Stone (L, 0-1), Hernandez 4, Hopper 7, Garcia 8, Robinson 8 and Grubaugh; Taylor (W, 1-0), Linder 9 and Wolverton. Time — 2:14.
Hays Larks 2,
Denver Cougars 0
Denver;000;000;000;—0;4;0
Hays;000;010;10x;—2;5;0
Artis (L, 0-1), Ponce 6, Tinkler 7 and Peguero; Divis (W, 1-0), Munsch 8 and McGuire. Time — 2:01.
Derby Twins 5,
316 Elite 2
316 Elite;000;000;200;—2;4;3
Derby;020;010;20x;—5;7;2
Epp (L, 0-1), Rogers 6, Steinhauer 7, Birch 8 and Nittler; Thiels (W, 1-0), Ladd 7, Hornea (S, 1) and Donovan. HR — D: Hardy (1). Time — 2:05.
Great Bend Bat Cats 6,
Wichita Sluggers 3
Wichita;002;000;100;—3;8;2
Grt.Bnd.;003;000;03x;—6;9;1
Hunt, Ash (L, 0-1) 4, Short 8, Crowley 8 and Slaughter; Pratt, Curry (W, 1-0) 7 and Gibson. Time — 2:19.
Wednesday’s games
Knockout round finals
Hays vs. Derby 7 p.m.
Hutchinson vs. Great Bend 9:30 p.m.
Championship Week
Thursday’s games
1 p.m. San Diego Waves vs. Texas Express
3:30 p.m. Kansas Cannons vs. San Antonio Angels
7 p.m. Seattle Studs vs. Cheney DiamondDawgs
9:30 p.m. Colorado Cyclones vs. Fairbanks Goldpanners
Friday’s games
1 p.m. First week qualifier vs. Game Day (Colo.) Saints
3:30 p.m. First week qualifier vs. Lonestar Baseball Club
7 p.m. Santa Barbara (Calif.) Foresters vs. Haysville Aviators
9:30 p.m. Liberal BeeJays vs. San Diego Stars