1. Let Them Eat Cake Coffee Group: 10 a.m. July 31, Apron Strings Kitchen Store, 1 S. Main St., Hutchinson. Cost is $15 per person. The group will make cayenne and cheddar biscuit crackers, adapted from "Party-Perfect Bites." Join Amanda for a relaxed yet instructive coffee break. Please register by calling 620-259-7339, signing up online at apronstringsstore.com, or coming in to the store.

2. Elderslie Cheese and Wine Tasting: 6 p.m. July 31, Elderslie Farm, 3501 E 101st St N, Kechi. Tour the Goat Creamery at 6 p.m. (optional) then move to the patio to taste Elderslie and other cheeses, paired with three wines and accompanied by honey, fruit, salami, bread, fruit and crackers. Additional wines by the glass available for purchase. The Creamery is open until 8 p.m. for those who'd like to finish with a gelato or pick up some cheese, house-made bread, etc., to take home. Cost is $36 per person payable at the event. Free registration on Eventbrite.

3. W.C. Beck at Mojo's: 7 p.m. July 31, Mojo's Coffee Bar, 300 E 27th St, North Newton. W.C. Beck will be joined by musician Scott Yutzy performing his original YUTZY music from 7-8, with Beck playing from 8-9:30 p.m. No cover charge.