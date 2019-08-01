Army University Public Affairs

Lt. Gen. Michael D. Lundy, commanding general of the Combined Arms Center and Fort Leavenworth and commandant of the Command and General Staff College, installed the new Gen. J. Lawton Collins Academic Chair of Military Studies and recognized scholars from the staff and faculty of Army University for their writing accomplishments during academic year 2018-2019 in the Golden Pen awards ceremony July 24 at the Lewis and Clark Center.

Dr. Pete Schifferle, an instructor with the School of Advanced Military Studies, U.S. Army Command and General Staff College, was appointed as the third General J. Lawton Collins Chair of Military Studies.

“You’re a great leader, an important part of our team, you’re a phenomenal academic and an example for all of us,” Lundy told Schifferle.

Schifferle has been a member of the SAMS faculty since 1997. He is the senior serving academic at the school. Schifferle teaches in both the Advanced Military Studies Program and the Advanced Strategic Leadership Studies Program and previously served as the director of the senior program. His 2010 book, “America’s School for War: Fort Leavenworth, Officer Education, and Victory in World War II,” has played a primary role in shaping curriculum for both SAMS and the Command and General Staff School. Schifferle’s work as an adjunct instructor in Army University’s Faculty Development Program has contributed to a closer working relationship between SAMS and the rest of Army University.

Schifferle said he hopes to continue that work in his new position.

“After talking to the leadership of SAMS, and some of my fellow instructors, I hope to continue to serve as a mentor to the younger members of the SAMS and wider CGSC faculty,” he said. “Having for many years been eager to assist others in developing their own vision for their professional development as instructors of operational art and science, I am confident that this academic chair will serve to improve our education for our military officer-students, as well as our civilian students. I also think my Ph.D. from the University of Kansas, combined with the Collins chair, will assist in making me a useful liaison between SAMS and local colleges and universities, as well as the larger world of officer education.”

The honorary academic chair was established for SAMS in 2010. It is named for Army General J. Lawton Collins, VII Corps commander in World War II and Army chief of staff during the Korean War, whose distinguished military career epitomizes the characteristics SAMS seeks to cultivate in its graduates. Dr. Robert Epstein was the first to hold the chair, followed by Dr. Bill Gregor in 2012.

Schifferle said he knew his predecessors well.

“I am eager to join ranks with two instructors of mine when I was a student in the major’s course at SAMS,” Schifferle said. “Dr. Bill Gregor and I started at SAMS the same year — 1993 — he as a professor, I as a student. I still remember when Bill first engaged the students. In the old SAMS building, Flint Hall, to go from one side of the building to the other, faculty and staff had to walk through seminar 1’s classroom. Most did so as quietly as possible. Not Bill. He would come through, stay for a while, issue some valid and stinging criticism, and then continue on his journey,” he said.

“I had met Dr. Bob Epstein the day before, and was eager to share his enthusiasm for Napoleonic and American military history,” Schifferle said. “I had already read several of his pieces, and we shared a hobby of wargaming — something he was famous for with the students. His enthusiasm remains one of the hallmarks of the SAMS instructors’ relationships with our students, a bond I hope to continue to encourage.”

The appointment carries increased opportunity for study and research to produce significant contributions to the field of military studies.

“I have two major research interests,” Schifferle said. “The first is the story of the U.S. Army in its large scale combat operations in World War II and Korea. In particular, when asked by the XVIII Airborne Corps commander to give a workshop on the role of the Army Corps in the Korean War, I became aware of the amazing story of the creation of three corps, I, IX, and XI in the summer of 1950. Fascinating story,” he said.

As an academic chair, Schifferle also serves as a member of the CGSC Academic Chairs Panel and on various committees as deemed appropriate by the dean of academics. His appointment runs through the end of the 2021 academic year.

Following the recognition of Schifferle, Lundy presented Golden Pen Awards to 42 Army University staff and faculty members acknowledging their professional writing accomplishments for the previous academic year.

“Research keeps you engaged; writing keeps you on your toes,” Schifferle said. “I was thinking of this earlier this week, as the faculty discussed organizing an effective division-level exercise in the majors’ course. I was struck by the clear, concise and connected comments by the Ph.D. faculty and the seminar leaders, comments which reflected their own research interests, reflected in the bright light of the rewards of doing active research into security issues, no matter what the academic discipline, branch of service or country of origin.”

The Golden Pen Awards recognize faculty members for professional writing. The program is run by volunteers from the CGSC faculty who staff committees that recognize authors in three categories. The Gold Pen is awarded for books or book length works. Silver is awarded for a chapter of a book, a journal article or a stand-alone monograph that is not part of a degree program. The Bronze Pen is given for a short article, undocumented article, encyclopedia article, book review, op-ed piece or letter to the editor, or a body of work consisting of no more than five publications.

Gold Pen Awards

Dr. Gates M. Brown, Department of Military History, “Eisenhower’s Nuclear Calculus in Europe: The Politics of IRBM Deployment in NATO Nations,” McFarland and Company, November 2018. (second award)

Dr. Sean N. Kalic, DMH, “Spies: The U.S. and Russian Espionage Game from the Cold War to the 21st Century,” Praeger, March 2019. (fourth award)

Brian L. Steed, DMH, editor, “Iraq War: The Essential Reference Guide,” ABC-CLIO, February 2019. (fourth award)

Silver Pen Awards

Dr. David Anderson, (co-author), Department of Joint, Interagency and Multinational Operations, “Japan’s Security Strategy and Its Impact on U.S. National Security Interest,” InterAgency Journal, Vol. 10 No. 1, 2019. (26th award)

Col. Robert T. Ault, Command and General Staff School, and Dr. Jack D. Kem, Dean of Academics Office, “Where Field Grade Officers Get Their Power,” Military Review, Vol. 99 No. 2, March-April 2019. (Kem fourth award)

Dr. Robert F. Baumann, DOA, “The Debaltsevo Raid by the Bashkir Cavalry Division during ‘Operation Gallop’ February 1943,” a chapter in “Deep Maneuver: Historical Case Studies of Maneuver in Large-Scale Combat Operations,” Army University Press, September 2018. (third award)

Dr. Keith R. Beurskens, Army University Office of the Provost, “Assured Mobility and River Crossing Operations,” a chapter to be published in “The Last 100 Yards: The Crucible of Close Combat in Large-Scale Combat Operations,” Army University Press, 2019. (second award)

Col. Paul E. Berg, AUOP, “Task Force Normandy: The Deep Operation that Started Operation Desert Storm,” a chapter in “Deep Maneuver: Historical Case Studies of Maneuver in Large-Scale Combat Operations,” Army University Press, September 2018. (third award)

Maj. Corey D. Campbell, AUOP, “Battle of Metz, September 1944,” a chapter in “The Long Haul: Historical Case Studies of Sustainment Operations in Large-Scale Combat Operations,” Army University Press, September 2018.

Dr. David T. Culkin, AUOP, “Military Education as a Dimension of Security in the Western Hemisphere,” Journal of Military Learning, April 2019. (sixth award)

Dale C. Eikmeier, DJIMO, “Simplicity: A Tool for Working with Complexity and Chaos,” Joint Forces Quarterly, Vol. 92 1st Quarter, 2019. (12th award)

Dr. John D. Hosler, DMH, “The War Councils and Military Advisers of Louis VII of France,” a chapter in “Louis VII and His World,” Brill, June 2018. (second award)

Dr. Gregory S. Hospodor, DMH, “Marcus Licinius Crassus,” a chapter to be published in “Worst Military Commanders,” Reaktion Books, Ltd., Fall 2019. (fourth award)

Lt. Col. Trent J. Lythgoe, Department of Army Tactics, “Beyond Auftragstaktik: The Case Against Hyper-Decentralized Command,” to be published in Joint Forces Quarterly, Summer 2019. (third award)

Dr. Richard A. McConnell, DTAC, “Student Perspectives of Academic Advisors and Leader Development at the Graduate Level,” Journal of Continuing Higher Education, Volume 66, Issue 3, 2018. (fourth award)

Jesse McIntyre III, Department of Distance Education, “Got COIN?: Counterinsurgency Debate Continues,” Military Review online, September 2018. (third award)

Beata A. Moore and Dr. Bobby J. Murray (co-authors), Combined Arms Research Library, “The Role of Cognitive Dissonance in Dehumanization: Denying Humanity Through AI,” to be published by the Simons Center, Spring/Summer 2019. (Murray fourth award)

Candy S. Smith (co-author), DTAC, “fifth68 Balls in the Air: Planning for the Loss of Space Capabilities,” Joint Force Quarterly, Issue 90, third Quarter, 2018.

Dr. Jacob A. Stoil, School of Advanced Military Studies, “Haganah et forces impériales britanniques pendant la Seconde Guerre mondiale: Un mariage de raison?,” 20 & 21. Revue D’Histoire, No. 141, 2019/1.

Dr. Melissa A. Thomas, SAMS, “Spaghetti: Systems Thinking and the US Army,” Defense Studies online, Volume 19, Issue 2, 2019.

Bronze Pen Awards

Dr. Jonathan A. Abel, DMH, for a body of work featuring three book reviews in Journal of Military History and History: Review of New Books Vol 46.

Dr. David A. Anderson, DJIMO, for a body of work featuring two book reviews in Interagency Journal and Strategic Studies Quarterly. (23rd award)

Rick Baillergeon, DTAC, for a body of work consisting of four book reviews in Infantry Magazine and On Point. (21st award)

Dr. Gates M. Brown, DMH, for a featured book review in Michigan War Studies Review. (third award)

Patrick L. Cook, DDE, for a body of work featuring two book reviews in Military Review.

Joseph S. Curtis, DDE, for a body of work featuring two book reviews in Military Review.

Todd H. Guggisberg, Department of Logistics and Resource Operations, for an article in the Military Review Future Warfare Writing Program. (second award)

Dr. John D. Hosler, DMH, for a body of work featuring two book reviews in American Academy of Religion and H-War Net. (second award)

Brice H. Johnson, Army Management Staff College, for an article on the civilian education system and leadership potential on the Department of the Army website.

Robert C. LaPreze, DJIMO, for a body of work featuring two book reviews in Military Review. (second award)

Robert S. Martin, DLRO, for a body of work featuring two book reviews in Military Review and On Point. (fourth award)

David E. McCulley, DDE, for a body of work featuring three book reviews in Military Review.

Jesse McIntyre III, DDE, for a body of work featuring five book reviews in Military Review. (seventh award)

Dr. Michelle A. Miller and Billy D. Miller, (co-authors), Department of Command and Leadership, for an article “US Army Increases Rigor at the Command and General Staff College,” Interagency Journal. (Dr. Miller third award)

Dr. John H. Modinger, DJIMO, for a body of work featuring two book reviews in Military Review. (sixth award)

Dr. Rodney S. Morris, DDE, for a body of work featuring three newspaper articles on financial planning in the Fort Leavenworth Lamp. (fourth award)

Dr. Amanda M. Nagel, SAMS, for a featured book review in U.S. Military History Review.

Dr. Dean A. Nowowiejski, Skelton Chair, Art of War Scholars, for a body of work featuring a book review in Military Review and an article in TAPS Magazine. (seventh award)

Robert J. Rielly, DCL, for a body of work featuring two book reviews in Military Review. (13th award)

Kevin G. Rousseau, National Intelligence Chair, for a body of work featuring five book reviews in Interagency Journal and Military Review. (second award)

Ronald T. Staver, DDE, for a body of work featuring two book reviews in Military Review. (fifth award)

Kathy K. Strand, AMSC, for a body of work featuring four book reviews in Military Review.