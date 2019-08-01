The U.S. Army Command and General Staff College International Military Student Division Flag Ceremony is at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 5 at Eisenhower Auditorium in the Lewis and Clark Center. The ceremony opens the 2020 academic year by posting the national colors of the nations that make up this year’s international military student cohort. This is a free event and open to the public.

The Army Community Service Scream Free Parenting is 1-4 p.m. Aug. 7, 14 and 21 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. For more information, call 684-2800.

The Fort Leavenworth Spouses Club Pool Party is 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 7 at Hancock Pool. FLSC board members will be available to answer questions about the 2019-2020 year. The free family event is open to all and membership is not required. For more information or to RSVP, e-mail membership1flsc@gmail.com.

The next Survivor Outreach Services’ Family of Patriots Luncheon is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 15 at the Women’s Equality Day Luncheon at the Frontier Conference Center, 350 Biddle Blvd. Lunch tickets are $10 and must be reserved by Aug. 9. For more information and to RSVP, call 684-2821/1694.

The next Army Leader Exchange Series: "Self Development through extended influence: incorporating digital tools to educate yourself and contribute to our profession" is 1:30-3:30 p.m. Aug. 15 in the Lewis and Clark Center’s Arnold Conference Room. The guest speaker is Maj. Josh Powers, founder of “The Field Grade Leader.” The free event is open to military and civilian personnel and will be streamed live on Facebook.

The Fort Leavenworth Spouses Club Super Sign-up is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 16 at the Frontier Conference Center, 350 Biddle Blvd. For more information, e-mail Heather Alvarado at 1vpflsc@gmail.com.

Post Activities Information Registration Day is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 17 at Harney Sports Complex. For more information or to become a PAIR Day vendor, call 684-1674.

The Fort Leavenworth Historical Society presentation History vs. Hollywood: “Glory” is at 7 p.m. Aug. 22 in the Jahn Room of the Leavenworth Public Library. For more information, call (913) 682-5666.

The next Exceptional Family Member Program Meet and Greet is 10-11:30 a.m. at the barrier-free playground behind Post Theater. For more information, call 684-2800.

The The Fort Leavenworth Spouses Club Cornhole Tournament is 4-10 p.m. Sept. 8 at Haymarket Square on the corner of 7th and Delaware streets in downtown Leavenworth. Cost is $30 per team with online registration or $40 per team at the event. Online registration closes Sept. 3. To register, visit bit.ly/cornflsc.

The Military Police Regimental Association 2019 Military Police Ball is 5-10 p.m. Sept. 20 at Arrowhead Stadium, 1 Arrowhead Dr., Kansas City, Mo. Deadline to purchase tickets is Aug. 30. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.mpratowc.com.

New Parent Support Program Play Mornings are 9:30-11 a.m. Thursdays at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. For more information, call 684-2800.

Leisure Travel Services has discounted tickets and special offers for military, family members, retirees and DoD civilians. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at 310 McPherson Ave. Call 684-2580 or visit https://leavenworth.army.mwr.com/programs/leisure-travel-services.