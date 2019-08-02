Staff reports

Friday

Aug 2, 2019 at 8:49 AM


Grain markets

Kanza Co-op: Wheat $3.94; Corn $3.86; Milo $3.37; Soybeans $7.54

PCP prices: Wheat $3.86; Corn $4.11; Milo/cwt. $6.08; Soybeans $8.00

Scoular: Wheat $3.98; Corn $3.91; Milo $3.61; Soybeans $7.79