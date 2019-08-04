Police calls

People booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with felonies.

Richard Javier Soler Jr., 42, in connection with aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, criminal threat, 8/2.

Raul Hluz, 37, in connection with criminal possession of firearm by felon, 8/2.

David Eugene Savard, 31, in connection with possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, 8/2.

Lashona Lashay Pattillo, 27, in connection with possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, 8/2.

Derek Stanton Leuty, 37, in connection with aggravated endangering a child, 8/3.

Paige Michelle Smith-Novak, 26, in connection with aggravated assault, 8/3.

Treveon Arnell Carrington, 21, in connection with possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, 8/3.

Anthony Gordon Wilson, 35, in connection with burglary, theft, 8/3.

Juile Anne Wise, 24, in connection with aggravated domestic battery, aggravated endangering a child, 8/3.

Xavian Marquise Locke, 19, in connection with criminal possession of firearm by felon, possession of stolen property, 8/3.

Antonio Denell Hopkins, 31, in connection with robbery, interference with law enforcement officer, 8/3.

Angelo Dewuane Aldridge, 31, in connection with burglary, 8/3.

Felony cases reported to the Topeka Police Department.

3700 blk. S.W. Topeka Blvd., aggravated robbery, 3:44 p.m. 4/28.

1400 blk. S.W. Western Ave., robbery, 2:32 p.m. 7/27.

500 blk. S.W. Fillmore St., burglary, 10:15 p.m. 7/27-4:59 a.m. 7/28.

2600 blk. S.W. Wanamaker Road, forgery, 8 a.m. 4/6-8 a.m. 4/25.

2700 blk. S.E. Golden Ave., burglary, 9:30 p.m. 4/28-7:20 a.m. 4/29.

600 blk. N.E. Ohio Ave., theft, 4:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. 8/1.

400 blk. S.E. Tefft St., theft, 3:30-9:30 p.m. 7/31.

1800 blk. S.E. Madison St., theft, 1-1:30 a.m. 7/31.

2700 blk. S.W. 29th St., burglary, theft, 4:30 p.m. 7/19-7:40 a.m. 7/22.

1200 blk. S.W. Polk St., aggravated battery, 11:54 p.m. 7/20.

2000 blk. N.W. Tyler St., theft, 6:38-6:41 a.m. 7/31.

S.W. 37th St., and Topeka Blvd., possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, 1:59-2:20 p.m. 7/31.

5700 blk. S.W. 22nd Terrace, theft, 3 p.m. 7/30-7:45 a.m. 7/31.

1300 blk. S.W. Polk St., possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, 11:45-11:50 p.m. 7/30.

400 blk. S.W. Macvicar Ave., burglary, 6:54-10:06 a.m. 8/1.

800 blk. N.E. Oakland Ave., burglary, 11:15 a.m.-4:30 p.m. 7/30.

700 blk. N.E. Chester Ave., theft, 9:20-9:29 p.m. 4/29.

400 blk. S.E. 29th St., criminal damage to property, 1-2:55 p.m. 4/23.