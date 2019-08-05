A man accused of attempting to kill an employee at a Leavenworth halfway house will undergo a new evaluation.

Cameron J. Walton, 36, is charged in Leavenworth County District Court with attempted second-degree murder.

The charge stems from a Dec. 13, 2016, incident at the Grossman Center in Leavenworth.

The Grossman Center is a re-entry facility for inmates who are completing their sentences.

Walton is accused of attacking an employee at the facility. The incident was reported the day Walton was supposed to be released from the center.

The defense may argue that Walton is not criminally responsible due to mental disease or defect.

Last month, Walton’s attorney, Clinton Lee, said his client needed to be evaluated a second time by a psychologist who earlier had been retained on behalf of the defense.

District Judge Michael Gibbens asked last month whether State Board of Indigents’ Defense Services will approve payment for the second evaluation.

Lee said in court Friday that the State Board of Indigents’ Defense Service Services has signed off on the additional evaluation. He said the psychologist is scheduled to meet with Walton on Aug. 7 at the Leavenworth County Jail.

Gibbens scheduled the next hearing in the case for Aug. 21.

Walton remains in custody at the County Jail.

