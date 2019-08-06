Staff reports

Tuesday

Aug 6, 2019 at 8:35 AM


Grain markets

Kanza Co-op: Wheat $3.96; Corn $3.92; Milo $3.43; Soybeans $7.55

PCP prices: Wheat $3.84; Corn $4.01; Milo/cwt. $5.87; Soybeans $7.77

Scoular: Wheat $4.06; Corn $3.97; Milo $3.67; Soybeans $7.80