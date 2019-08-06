The public hearing for the 2019-20 Shawnee Heights USD 450 budget was set for the start of the next board of education meeting at 7 p.m. Aug. 19, the board announced Monday at its meeting. Superintendent Martin Stessman said the total budget amount will be approximately $31 million.

The mill levy will increase by half a mill to 51.612. The estimated property tax on a $100,000 home will increase from $582.95 to $588.36.

“Of course, this is just an estimate,” Stessman said. “The numbers will change with the final evaluation of the budget from the county.”

Online enrollment for the Shawnee Heights district ends at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Afterwards, parents need to enroll their child in person at their specific school.

The first day of school for all grades is Tuesday, Aug. 13. This is a change from previous years when seventh- and ninth-graders started a day early for orientation.

Tiffanie Kinsch was given the title of director of communications and marketing for the district. She spent the past year as the communication specialist after three years in the USD communications department.

Twenty-three new teachers started district orientation meetings this week. The district also has two new principals (at Berryton and Tecumseh North Elementary schools) and nine incoming student teachers.