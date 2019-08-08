The adult and juvenile corrections advisory boards will have meetings this Tuesday.

The next Finney County Juvenile Corrections Advisory Board meeting will take place at noon Tuesday, Aug. 13 in the Finney County Community Services Center, 607 W. Santa Fe St. The presentation of the Juvenile Corrections Advisory Board annual report and budget is on the agenda.

The next Adult Community Corrections Advisory Board meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13 at the Community Services Center Building, 607 W. Santa Fe St.