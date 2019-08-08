Genesis Family Health will celebrate its 45th anniversary Friday after spending a recognizing National Health Center Week, a campaign to spread awareness about the ways health centers provide affordable health care to communities.

The center will hold anniversary celebrations at each of its locations in Garden City, Dodge City, Liberal and Ulysses with games, prizes, food, health exams, and more. Garden City will celebrate the anniversary from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at 712 St. John St. and Ulysses will celebrate from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Grant County Activity Center. For more information, visit the Genesis Family Health Facebook page.