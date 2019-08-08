The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club general membership meeting is 5-8:30 p.m. Aug. 15 at 821 Sheridan Ave. Dinner will be available following the meeting. Cost is $11 for members and $15 for non-members. For more information, call 684-2035.

The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club monthly “Shuk N’ Chuk” Fun Shoot starts at 9 a.m. Aug. 17 at Brunner Range, 701 Sheridan Drive. This is a pump shotgun only shoot. There is a limited number of pump guns available for loan the day of the event, so call ahead. For more information, call 684-2035.

The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club Required Hunting Brief is 3-4 p.m. Aug. 20 in the Lewis and Clark Center’s Marshall Lecture Hall and Aug. 22 at Hunt Lodge, 800 Wainwright Road. Attendees will learn important safety information and receive their hunting ID card and parking pass. For more information, call 684-2035.

The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club Waterfowl Seminar is 5-8 p.m. Aug. 23 at Hunt Lodge, 800 Wainwright Road. Learn about local waterfowl and Leavenworth Ducks Unlimited. Door prizes will be available. For more information, call 684-2035.

The final Army 10-Miler Qualifier, open to active-duty military stationed at Fort Leavenworth, is at 7 a.m. Aug. 24 at Hancock Gate. Top qualifiers will be selected to represent Fort Leavenworth in Washington, D.C., in October. For more information, e-mail jeffrey.b.honey.naf@mail.mil or call (913) 271-1602.

The Survivor Outreach Services Run/Walk for the Fallen is at 8 a.m. Sept. 14 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. Same-day registration is at 6:30 a.m. All ages and abilities are welcome for this non-competitive run to honor those who are fallen but not forgotten. The course is stroller and pet friendly. For more information, call 684-1674/2811.

Strike Zone Bowling Center has new hours. Bowling hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. The grill is open from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.

The Wednesday Golf League meets at 9 a.m. every Wednesday through September at Trails West Golf Course. Cost is $40 for registration and $5 weekly plus greens and cart fees. For more information, call (913) 651-7176.

Lunch and Bowl is 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at Strike Zone Bowling Center. Receive one free game for every $5 spent in the snackbar. Shoe rental is $3. For more information, call (913) 651-2195.

Monday 50/50 Night Bowling is 5-9 p.m. every Monday at Strike Zone Bowling Center. Cost is $2 per person with games and shoe rental for $.50 each. For more information, call (913) 651-2195.

$1 Friday Night Bowling is 5-10 p.m. every Friday at Strike Zone Bowling Center. Games, shoe rentals, 16 oz drinks and pizza slices are $1 each. For more information, call (913) 651-2195.

Family Day Out Bowling is noon to 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday at Strike Zone Bowling Center. Cost is $36 and includes four games, four drinks, four pairs of shoes and a single-topping pizza. For more information, call (913) 651-2195.

Cosmic Bowling is 7-10 p.m. every Saturday at Strike Zone Bowling Center. Two hours of bowling and shoe rental are $8 per person. For more information, call (913) 651-2195.

Soldiers, civilians and family members who run, jog, walk or exercise outdoors on post are required to be aware of and comply with Command Policy Letter No. 13, “Running Routes on Fort Leaven- worth,” which covers running rules, proper attire, use of headphones and other factors that can affect runner safety. Visit https://home.army.mil/leavenworth/index.php/about/Garrison/garrison-policy-letters.