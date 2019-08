Mildred O. Burroughs will celebrate her 80th birthday with a celebration at Gather, 19 N. Main, Ellinwood from 2-4 p.m. Aug. 18.

Mildred was born Aug. 15, 1939, in Konawa, Oklahoma. She married Dale Burroughs and worked as a high school secretary until her retirement in 2001.

Family includes son David (Pam) Burroughs of Wichita, and daughter Dana (Jerry) Pfananstiel of Scott City.

Cards may be sent to her at 206 W. 7th, Ellinwood, KS 67526.